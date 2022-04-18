Prominent GP praises Covid-19 response of community health providers

Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, was in Taranaki over Easter and spoke about the challenges facing GPs across the country.

GPs, iwi and community groups played a “critical” role in the successful management of Covid-19 in regions such as Taranaki, a leading medical professional says, and that approach offers a template for how to address ongoing health inequities in Aotearoa.

Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, said the last two years had been “very stressful” for those working in general practice, describing it as a “constant and unrelenting” time.

However, Betty – who is also a member of the Government’s Covid-19 expert technical advisory group – said those on the frontline “stepped up” despite the challenges the virus presented, including the need to move to virtual consultations, adopt PPE requirements and deliver the care needed for community-based cases.

Wellington-based Betty, who is a GP in the Porirua suburb of Cannons Creek, was speaking on Monday during an Easter break in Taranaki and New Plymouth.

He said the region had “done well in the end” in its management of Covid-19, despite being slow off the mark in terms of vaccinations.

A key reason for this was the response of the community-based health professionals and their engagement with people, especially Māori and Pasifika.

Betty identified this as one of the most significant learnings to come from the pandemic - how those connections can be replicated across the board to address the ongoing inequities in the health system.

Kaimahi like Warren Nicholls, of Ngāruahine Iwi Health Services, have been at the frontline of the community response to Covid-19 in the community – work Dr Bryan Betty says played a "critical" part in how New Zealand coped with the virus.

“There’s only one way to solve that, through partnership and mobilisation within the community.”

One issue causing Betty concern at the moment is the ongoing shortage of GPs across the country, including Taranaki. Decreasing numbers of practice nurses was also an issue, he said.

In the Taranaki region there are only five general practices – two in Hāwera, and one each in Pātea, Opunake and Oakura – taking on new patients.

Betty said this situation had been brewing for the past 20 years, but the Covid-19 pandemic had “exposed” it. There was also concern about burnout rates within the existing pool of GPs due to the demands created by the virus.

The issue had been acknowledged by Government officials, but Betty said it needed to be treated with real urgency.

“I think the clock is ticking on this.”

Wellington-based GP Dr Bryan Betty is a member of the Government's Covid-19 expert technical advisory group.

He said it was also important not to lose sight of other illnesses like flu, along with the impact lower numbers of child vaccinations over the last two years, especially for Māori tamariki, could have in terms of the rates of whooping cough or measles.

“Covid will still be around, but there are a number of other things in the mix as well.”

Betty said while the arrival of Covid-19 had been a challenging time for health professionals, it had been interesting to reflect on the importance of activities such as washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks, measures which had been commonplace before vaccinations or antibiotics came to the fore.

“We had to go back to basics.”

Meanwhile, on Monday the Ministry of Health reported 223 new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki.

There are 13 people in hospital in the region, and one in intensive care.

Across the country, there were 6242 new cases of the virus announced on Monday, along with 11 deaths.