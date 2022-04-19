Forget the wetsuit - Taranaki surfer hitting the waves in board shorts only this winter

Taranaki surfer Wes James is taking to the waves in board shorts only this winter.

Wes James' semi-naked ambition is to shine a spotlight on mental health.

The Taranaki man is doing it by ditching his wetsuit and braving the surf this winter in nothing but his board shorts.

“I’ve struggled with mental health over my life. One of the things that helped me was getting into cold water,”James said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Wes James will surf without a wetsuit this winter as his way of raising awareness about mental health.

The teacher and musician’s use of cold water therapy, extolled by the likes of Dutchman Wim Hof, started with taking cold showers and then hopping into ice baths.

Immersing the body in cold water has been linked to several health benefits, including reducing swelling and sore muscles and improving sleep.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff James says his wetsuitless ways bring a lot of comments from fellow surfers.

For James, the pay-off was simple.

“I’m not au fait with the science, but it definitely makes you feel good.”

While it might push people way out of their comfort zone, or make them feel a sense of vulnerability, it also offered a chance to positively challenge what your mind and body are capable of, he said.

James, who first took to the waves without a wetsuit last year, attracts his fair share of attention from other surfers.

“They’re like ‘what are you up to? Have you lost your wetsuit’.”

But if it sparked a conversation James was happy about a bit of ribbing to achieve his wider mission to promote mental health.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff James, who is a teacher and musician, has struggled with his own mental health at times, but believes cold water therapy has helped him.

The importance of talking about the tough times was recently highlighted by the sudden deaths of two men from within the Taranaki surfing community, he said.

James plans to run land-based events over the winter months to give people a chance to experience cold water therapy for themselves, but he encouraged everyone to try it out at home too, starting with a 10-second cold shower, to see how it made them feel.

He also hoped to post one video a week on his You Tube Channel, under the name Uninsulated, to provide an update on how the initiative was going.

