Road remains closed two days after shooting

Police remain at the scene of the shooting.

The road on which a man was fatally shot by police on the outskirts of New Plymouth remains closed two days after the incident.

Detours were still in place between Mountain Rd (State Highway 3A) and De Havilland Drive at Bell Block on Monday morning with no indication from police as to when the road would re-open.

Traffic volumes remain high on the detour as Easter holidaymakers depart and return to the region, with traffic slow across the narrow country roads which include a number of one-lane bridges.

Businesses in the area have been forced to shut while there are reports some residents have been denied access to their homes.

Kaoss Price was shot and killed on State Highway 3 north of the city about 9.30pm on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables was due to hold a media conference in Wellington on Monday morning.

It is the first time police have spoken publicly since the incident.

No officers from New Plymouth or the central region have been available to comment with all communications made via the police communications team.

“The person shot by police was critically injured. Medical assistance was immediately provided; however, tragically, the person died at the scene,” the statement from the communications team said.

An associate of Price, who did not want to be named, claimed police knew immediately who they had shot given Price’s distinctive facial tattoos.