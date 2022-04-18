Section of State Highway 3 reopens two days after Kaoss Price shooting near New Plymouth

Emergency services were on Monday at the scene of Saturday's fatal police shooting on State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth.

The stretch of State Highway 3 in Taranaki where police fatally shot a man at the weekend was reopened to traffic on Monday afternoon.

The route between Mountain Rd (State Highway 3A) and De Havilland Drive at Bell Block, north of New Plymouth, had been closed since the shooting of Kaoss Price on Saturday night, with traffic diverted.

LISA BURD/Stuff A police vehicle is transported towards New Plymouth.

Price, 22, was shot and killed about 9.30pm on Saturday, Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables confirmed at a media conference in Wellington on Monday morning.

It was the first time police had spoken publicly since the incident.

LISA BURD/Stuff Police scour the roadside within the sealed-off area of State Highway 3 on Monday afternoon.

READ MORE:

* Burglar flees police after short pursuit through Christchurch

* Lack of brain development, poor attitude: Why drivers flee police

* Number of drivers trying to escape police in Taranaki on the rise



LISA BURD/Stuff A police car being taken from the sealed-off stretch of State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth on Monday afternoon.

Asked when the scene examination would be concluded, Venables had replied: “We are hoping that will be done if not today but certainly by tomorrow.”

No officers from New Plymouth or the central region had been available to comment, with all communication via the police media team.

LISA BURD/Stuff A yellow Mitsubishi was taken from the site.

About 1.30pm on Monday, the first of five cars were transported from the scene on the back of tow trucks.

The first two vehicles to be moved were a yellow Mitsubishi followed by a police car, with damage visible to the driver's door.

LISA BURD/Stuff A black VW hatchback with a grey bonnet and grey front wings was taken away.

The tow trucks then returned to take away a black VW hatchback with a grey bonnet and grey front wings, and a blue Hyundai station wagon.

LISA BURD/Stuff The VW was transported from the scene on Monday afternoon.

A white, five-door BMW was the last car to be removed.

The scene examination wrapped up soon after, and the stretch reopened to traffic about 3.30pm.

LISA BURD/Stuff A white BMW is taken away on Monday afternoon.

Traffic volumes on the detour had been high as Easter holidaymakers departed and returned to the region, with traffic slow across the narrow country roads, which include several one-lane bridges.

Businesses in the area had been forced to shut, and there were reports of some residents being denied access to their homes.