Expect a long wait to find out exactly what happened to Kaoss Price

Emergency services were on Monday at the scene of Saturday's fatal police shooting on State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth.

OPINION: It could be well past a year’s time before full details of what led to the fatal police shooting of Kaoss Price in Taranaki are revealed.

The circumstances leading up to Price being shot and killed on the outskirts of New Plymouth on Saturday night are now part of an Independent Police Complaints Authority (IPCA), Coroner’s and Critical Incident Investigation.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff Police guarded the cordon on the outskirts of New Plymouth after the shooting of Kaoss Price.

Collectively, they have a reputation and record of delivering decisions without the pressure of time.

That’s certainly been the case when it comes to investigations into fatal police shootings in Taranaki over the past two decades.

It took more than three years for the IPCA to deliver its findings on the death of Anthony Ratahi, who was shot and killed in Opunake in July 2011.

The authority’s decision on the death of Adam Morehu on the Ngāmotu golf course in June 2013 took half that time, while the findings on the the death of Alan Rowe, who was alone when he pointed a gun at police near Waitara in May 2020, took a year.

Price’s death appears at first glance to be anything but uncomplicated, although any real details have been restricted to the fact he rammed a police car after a routine traffic stop of his friend on a busy State Highway.

That’s the sum total of any disclosure from police. And that came almost 38 hours after the incident took place.

Supplied Kaoss Price was killed by police on Saturday night.

Instead of holding a press conference in New Plymouth, where the incident happened, police chose to host media at its national headquarters in Wellington.

When questioned as to why, the police communications team said it was because assistant commissioner Sandra Venables had only flown into the capital on Monday morning and she wanted to hold a press conference “as soon as possible”.

Venables held the conference having not been to the scene, although we were told she was intending to travel to New Plymouth on Monday.

Her brief before the conference started must have included a focus on relaying the fact that everything that happened in the lead-up to Price’s death was still under investigation, it was a dynamic situation and staff go through threat assessment and are extremely well-trained.

LISA BURD/Stuff A patrol car is towed away from the area near where Kaoss Price was killed.

She took the first point to the extreme, referring to the ongoing investigation 19 times while being questioned over a time-restricted period.

It is important to note that we have heard nothing from a single police officer in Taranaki since the incident, including area commander inspector Belinda Dewar.

That might well be part of a police communications policy which has become almost an all-encompassing gagging tool for any frontline officer.

Expect any detail on what happened in the moments before Price was killed to be scant, as rumour, false facts and innuendo fill public and online debate and discussion before the above investigations are concluded.