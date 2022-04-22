Last-ditch effort to find owner of car dumped at New Plymouth Airport for more than two years

A car left abandoned at New Plymouth's airport since March 2020 could be towed if the registered owner doesn't come forward to pick it up.

While planes barrel down the tarmac for take-off from New Plymouth Airport most days, an abandoned vehicle has gone absolutely nowhere for more than two years, with its owner apparently somewhere in the wind.

Airport staff are calling for the registered owner of a 2018 blue Suzuki Swift, licence plate LMP788, to come forward, or risk getting the car towed from the spot it has called home since March 2020.

The lock-and-leave attitude of the owner came during the same month the Government closed the borders to anyone who was not a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident on March 19, with the entire nation beginning a five-week lockdown on March 25.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Emotional scenes played out at Auckland Airport as the first lot of Australian travellers arrived, following the easing of border restrictions at 11:59pm on April 12.

But mystery remains about whether the owner made a mad dash for freedom or whether there is an ulterior motive for ditching the motor.

Whatever the reason, the airport will likely wear the loss of revenue for unpaid parking, which was calculated online to be $7810 after punching in the timeframe of March 1, 2020 to April 19 this year.

The car appears to be in good physical shape from the outside, with little obvious evidence it has been parked up for more than two years.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth Airport has issued a public plea for the owner of this abandoned, blue Suzuki Swift to come forward.

However, its roadworthiness was questionable.

It would not be possible for it to have a current warrant of fitness, and passenger cars are automatically deregistered if they are unlicensed for 12 months.

One of the things the Swift would struggle to do is start in the first place, as the battery would be dead, according to Amber & Black Quality Cars owner Darryl MacDonald, of New Plymouth.

He said without knowing how many kilometres the car had done, it was hard to come up with an asking price if it were to be on-sold.

However, the newer Swift models were sought after, he said.

MacDonald was highly surprised it had taken so long to take action regarding the car abandonment.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Arrivals and departures are commonplace at airports, but New Plymouth’s one is looking for the owner of car left abandoned in one of its parking spots for more than two years. (File Photo)

The public advertisement published in April 16’s edition of the Taranaki Daily News said the car would be towed in “the coming weeks” if the registered owner did not come forward.

On Thursday, a New Plymouth Airport spokesperson said the car remained unclaimed, and the newspaper ad was a last-ditch effort to see if the owner would come forward.

Police were contacted to check on whether the vehicle was linked to any ongoing investigation, but a media spokesperson said it was “unlikely we would be able to provide comment regarding a specific vehicle”.