Taranaki businesses yet to pay fines for breaking Covid-19 rules

#Antsnacks The Lunch Bar in the CBD was one of the four business fined by Worksafe in February.

The New Plymouth businesses that two months ago were fined a total of $16,000 for breaching Covid-19 restrictions are yet to pay their bills.

In February, Manou’s Waterfront Cafe & Restaurant at Port Taranaki, Sebastian’s Barbershop and Tattoo Removal in Blagdon, ABC Catering Limited – trading as #antsnacks the lunch bar – in the city centre, and Coiffure at Virna’s Hair Salon in Merrilands each received a fine of $4000 from Worksafe.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Manou’s Waterfront Cafe & Restaurant, at Port Taranaki, was also slapped with a $4000 fine.

A Worksafe spokesperson said the infringement notices had been issued as the businesses had failed to have a poster displaying if they were, or were not, requiring a My Vaccine Pass, and did not do so after being warned multiple times.

READ MORE:

* Four New Plymouth firms slapped with fines for breaking Covid-19 rules

* New Plymouth MMA Studio warned by WorkSafe for operating without vaccine pass

* Covid-19: Lotus-Heart restaurant fined another $24,000 for continued breaches



And although the Covid-19 restrictions had since changed, the spokesperson said Worksafe was still chasing the matter.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Sebastian’s Barbershop and Tattoo Removal was also handed an infringement notice.

The businesses were given 28 days to pay the fines, and if they did not a reminder notice may be issued, which could extend the timeframe for payment, the spokesperson said in February.

“WorkSafe hasn't received payment for any of the infringement notices,” they said in a statement this week.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Coiffure at Virna’s Hair Salon, in Merrilands, was also fined, and yet to pay.

“But we are following up, and they may be referred on to the Ministry of Justice if they remain unpaid."