Taranaki businesses yet to pay fines for breaking Covid-19 rules
The New Plymouth businesses that two months ago were fined a total of $16,000 for breaching Covid-19 restrictions are yet to pay their bills.
In February, Manou’s Waterfront Cafe & Restaurant at Port Taranaki, Sebastian’s Barbershop and Tattoo Removal in Blagdon, ABC Catering Limited – trading as #antsnacks the lunch bar – in the city centre, and Coiffure at Virna’s Hair Salon in Merrilands each received a fine of $4000 from Worksafe.
A Worksafe spokesperson said the infringement notices had been issued as the businesses had failed to have a poster displaying if they were, or were not, requiring a My Vaccine Pass, and did not do so after being warned multiple times.
And although the Covid-19 restrictions had since changed, the spokesperson said Worksafe was still chasing the matter.
The businesses were given 28 days to pay the fines, and if they did not a reminder notice may be issued, which could extend the timeframe for payment, the spokesperson said in February.
“WorkSafe hasn't received payment for any of the infringement notices,” they said in a statement this week.
“But we are following up, and they may be referred on to the Ministry of Justice if they remain unpaid."