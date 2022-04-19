Kaoss Price's father granted bail from prison three days after fatal police shooting

Leigh Price appeared before Judge Lynne Harrison in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

The father of the man fatally shot by police on Saturday night has been granted bail from prison.

Leigh Price, 39, appeared via audio-visual link from Whanganui prison for a bail application hearing before Judge Lynne Harrison in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday.

Price faces charges of assault with intent to injure and being in possession of cannabis for supply, and was yet to enter any pleas.

On Saturday night, Price’s son Kaoss was shot and killed by police on Devon Rd, north of New Plymouth.

Defence lawyer Paul Keegan sought bail for Price, which was not opposed by police prosecutor Sergeant Lewis Sutton.

Judge Harrison granted Price bail, with a series of conditions.

He is due to reappear in New Plymouth District Court on May 11.