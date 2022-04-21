Remembering the nurses of war this Anzac Day

Denise Wood wants nurses who served during wartime to be remembered on Anzac Day.

A Queen’s Service Medal awardee is asking people to remember the thousands of nurses who served in war time on Anzac Day.

Denise Wood ended her career as a nurse in the 1990s and has been volunteering in Taranaki ever since.

She was the secretary of the New Plymouth Merchant Navy Association for five years before retiring last year.

Throughout her years with the Merchant Navy, Wood has brought attention to many Taranaki war nurses.

“Being an ex-nurse it’s close to my heart. I did a speech on Matron Eva Brooke for the Armistice Day in 2018 and that's how I really got interested.”

Wood said Brooke, of New Plymouth, was a hero of World War I who was awarded two first class royal Red Cross medals.

Brooke is the only New Zealand nurse who has ever achieved two of the medals, Wood said.

Then there was Jean Sinclair, also of New Plymouth, a survivor of the Marquette, which was sunk by a German submarine on the morning of October 23, 1915, resulting in the deaths of 167 people, including 10 New Zealand nurses.

“These nurses provided care, displaying great courage to anyone and everyone,” Wood said.

“I think it's relevant being Anzac Day on Monday, because they focus on the soldiers mainly, and they forget about the nurses.

“They look after our soldiers and I can put myself in the position of holding the hand when somebody dies, but I've never put my hand on somebody that's been torn apart, and it's what they did.”

Wood believes it is not only war nurses who deserve to be remembered, but all women during war.

There were women who kept the home, women who did knitting and sent it overseas, and women who stepped into roles previously held by men.

“There were lots of people that made the war up, but most importantly the medical staff that were there to pick the pieces up and salvage what they could.”

Wood was awarded a Queen's Service Medal in 2019 for services to the community – a letter she was shocked to find in her mailbox.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Wood said she was not expecting a reply to a letter she sent to the Queen.

She then sent the Queen a letter for her Platinum Jubilee and 96th birthday, which is April 21, and was shocked again to find a reply in her mailbox two weeks ago.

“I was tickled pink, it was so exciting.”