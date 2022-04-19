A weekly summary of Covid-19 data is due to be released by Taranaki District Health Board on April 22. (File Photo)

There were 277 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Taranaki on Tuesday.

Across New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced 8270 new cases, along with five deaths.

For Taranaki, Tuesday's numbers are up on those recorded the previous day, when 223 cases were announced. At that stage 13 people were in hospital, with one in intensive care.

The total number of active cases across the country currently sits at 53,066.

From April 22, Taranaki District Health Board will move to a weekly reporting regime, providing a summary of case numbers, hospitalisations and vaccination data.