Police appealing for witnesses into crash which killed Taranaki woman

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash near Te Kuiti in March in which a Taranaki woman was killed.

Abigail Edwina Johns died in the two-car collision on State Highway 3 at around 8.20pm on March 30.

The 26-year-old Midhirst woman was returning home at the time. Another person involved in the collision remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The two vehicles involved were a dark coloured Nissan Serena van and a silver Mitsubishi Lancer sedan.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who witnessed either vehicle driving along State Highway 3 beforehand.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was travelling behind the Mitsubishi as it travelled north prior to the crash,” police said in a statement.

They were particularly interested in hearing from the driver of a large white curtain slider truck that was travelling in front of the Nissan van at the time of the crash and then continued driving south.

Anyone with information was asked to call police on 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.