ACT calls on top cop to front to stop misinformation about shooting death of Kaoss Price spreading

Kaoss Price died after being shot by police near New Plymouth on April 16. (File Photo)

Police leaders need to address an “information vacuum” about the death of a young Taranaki man after he was shot by police before online misinformation spreads, a sitting MP says.

ACT party police spokesperson and list MP Chris Baillie has called on Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Minister Poto Williams to front up about the circumstances which led to the death of 22-year-old Kaoss Price on the night of Saturday, April 16.

Sandra Venables, police assistant commissioner for lower North Island and South Island, talks about police shooting a man after he rammed police in Taranaki on Saturday night.

Police shot and killed Price after stopping another vehicle on a section of State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth, between Bell Block and Waitara, about 9.30pm.

Police have been tight-lipped on much of the information related to the events leading up to young’s man death, apart from saying Price, who was driving in a convoy, had rammed a police car prior to the fatal shots being fired.

READ MORE:

* Police shooting: Kaoss Price post-mortem examination has taken place

* Pedestrian killed on State Highway 1 near Piarere

* Less than a quarter of fleeing drivers pursued this year after policy change



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT party police spokesperson Chris Baillie is calling on police bosses to front up over the shooting death of New Plymouth man Kaoss Price. (File Photo).

Previously, Police Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables defended the need to undertake a “methodical and meticulous enquiry” to gather information and confirm facts prior to further details being released publicly.

On Wednesday, a police media spokesperson confirmed Price’s body had been released back to his whānau following a post-mortem. Funeral arrangements were a matter for the family, the spokesperson said.

It was also confirmed that a police family liaison officer was supporting the Price whānau.

However, a further media update on the investigation was expected later this week.

In the meantime, the online speculation in the wake of Price’s death has been fierce.

LISA BURD/STUFF Emergency services were on Monday at the scene of Saturday's fatal police shooting on State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth.

Baillie said the current void of official information needed to be filled by police bosses as soon as possible.

“We can’t allow a trial by social media to take place where the public is jumping to conclusions based on Facebook comments sections. Everyone involved in the incident deserves better than this,” Baillie said in a statement.

Baillie said while it was important a full investigation took place, including by the Independent Police Conduct Authority, that didn’t mean “the public should be expected to have no knowledge of the event until then”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett did not know Kaoss Price personally but called his death a tragedy. (File Photo)

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett said while he understood why people wanted quick answers regarding what happened to Price, he was happy to wait if the information released by police is subject to thorough investigation and rigour.

Bennett was asked whether it would have been his expectation for Taranaki-based police officers, including Area Commander Inspector Belinda Dewar, to have spoken in the wake of Price’s death.

He said under routine circumstances it would have been, but due to the nature of what happened, it became a national issue, necessitating a response at that level.

He said the death of Price, who he did not know personally, was tragic, and its impacts will be ongoing for all involved.

“There are no winners here.”