Pioneering raw milk couple closing gate on Bell Block self-service kiosk

Dolly's Milk owner, Kevin Death, pictured here when he first opened the Dolly’s Milk stall.

The couple behind one of Taranaki’s first self-service raw milk stops is shutting up shop to spend more time with their grandchildren.

Kevin and Cindy Death have been operating Dolly’s Milk near Bell Block without stop for 10 years.

The Deaths posted on Facebook that they would close their shop on April 30.

“It’s been a very big commitment, but we have grand kids now, so it’ll be good to have a bit more free -time,” Kevin said.

READ MORE:

* Dreamview Creamery's 25-year-old manager ditched Fonterra for milk 'the way nature intended it'

* Couple trade day jobs for dairy farming on Country Calendar

* Real Milk Timaru production resumes after listeria scare



A novel idea when it started, there are now a number of dairy farmers offering the same service around Taranaki, including a Dolly’s Milk in Stratford, which is not closing.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Raw milk has grown in popularity since the Death's opened their stall and there are now a number of similar stalls around Taranaki.

Death said the family considered selling the business, but they were not ready to sell the land as well.

“We did have to sell off the milking herd, and it was hard to see the cows go, but we are looking forward to a bit of a holiday”.

The announcement they were closing attracted more than 200 comments on Facebook.

“Oh no we have been with you since day 1. Helped with my son’s ailments your raw milk. I’m going to miss this milk. You guys have been the most lovely people to deal with. But you got to do what you got to do. Family is number 1. All the best for the future,” wrote Melissa Dobson.

Anita Neville wrote that they supplied the “best milk ever”.

“Going to miss it very much. Thank you so much for the amazing service you have provided our community,” she said.