New Plymouth mayor calls for complete commitment to clearing city's Corteva chemical site following demolition announcement

Demolition work will begin shortly at the Corteva site in New Plymouth.

New Plymouth’s mayor has called on global agrichemical company Corteva to provide a “complete commitment” to cleaning up its decommissioned Paritutu plant after it confirmed demolition of its 16-hectare site would begin in May.

Corteva Agriscience New Plymouth site leader Dave Clarke said the demolition work was expected to take at least six months, but said he was not in a position to confirm what would happen to the site after it was levelled.

“We are only removing the site down to concrete, we are not doing anything under the soil,” Clarke said.

“We can’t tell you what’s going to happen after the demolition because we are still working through that and due to commercial sensitivity, we can’t share that information yet.”

READ MORE:

* $3m bill to clean dioxin out of New Plymouth wastewater treatment plant

* Expert calls for 'targeted risk assessment' of New Plymouth agri-chemicals plant

* New Plymouth mayor wants government involved over Corteva's exit from controversial plant site



Simon O'Connor/Stuff The Corteva manufacturing plant occupies a prime coastal area in New Plymouth.

However, Clarke said Corteva would reveal its post-demolition plans once they had been finalised, although he was not prepared to commit to any timeframe.

From the 1960s through to 1987, Ivon Watkins (later Ivon Watkins-Dow) made the herbicide 2,4, 5-T, which contained the toxic dioxin TCDD, at Paritutu.

A key component of the United States military defoliant Agent Orange used in the Vietnam War, 2,4, 5-T has been linked to cancers and birth defects.

In the mid 1980s, elevated levels of TCDD were found in the soil on the site's boundaries with reserve land and a residential street.

In 1998, similar levels were found on Mt Moturoa some distance away. Dioxins are insoluble and break down very slowly in soil, if at all.

Anxiety about exposure to such chemicals has long been high among residents around the site.

In 2008 the Ministry of Health started an early intervention health programme, which included a free annual medical check, for residents near the Paritutu plant.

The service was offered after the Government acknowledged people had been exposed to dioxins and other chemicals when they lived around and worked at the former Ivon Watkins-Dow agri- chemical company between 1962 and 1987.

Production at the Paritutu site ended in 2021 and the company had since decontaminated all its buildings, removed some of the plant’s manufacturing equipment and all of its raw materials and chemicals.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom wants a complete commitment from Corteva that the site will be cleaned up.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom has previously expressed concerns about Corteva walking away from the site, leaving ratepayers with a multi-million dollar clean-up.

However, Holdom had been contacted by Clarke and was pleased to see Corteva appeared to be meeting its moral and social obligations in regard to the site.

“We still want a complete commitment from them to do comprehensive testing, particularly around the soil underneath and around where the manufacturing occurred,” he said.

“From my perspective, they are showing a high level of integrity. We really hope it’s going to be a positive outcome, but we need clarity when it comes to their plans.

“While it might be commercially sensitive, we need to know what is underground there, that’s the real concern.”

The Taranaki Regional Council, New Plymouth District Council, Taranaki iwi, industrial and residential neighbours of the site, which borders Paritutu Centennial Reserve, would be kept informed of the company’s plans, Clarke said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff All buildings on the Corteva site will be demolished.

Demolition equipment would soon be moved on to the site with the work carried out by Auckland-based contractors Nikau Group, the same demolition company used to level the Ravensdown and Port Taranaki Power Station sites in New Plymouth.

“We are committed to doing the right thing from an environmental point of view,” Clarke said.

That included working closely with local authorities to make sure it met all of its regulatory obligations.

Corteva still planned to have a presence in New Plymouth through a New Zealand head office, but that would not be at its Paritutu site, Clarke said.