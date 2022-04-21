Tills ring across Taranaki over Easter weekend as region experiences highest spending growth in the country

An influx of visitors to Taranaki over Easter Weekend sent tills ringing for retailers - and helped the region experience the highest spending growth in the country.

Retail spending in Taranaki between Friday and Monday hit $10.1 million according to new figures from Worldline – the company that runs New Zealand’s eftpos network.

Taranaki saw retail spending rise by 8% on Easter weekend last year, and climb 26% compared to 2019, before Covid-19 reached New Zealand.

By contrast spending growth nationally was the same as last year, with main centres Auckland/Northland and Wellington recording 1% and 2% falls respectively.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Arun Chaudhari said he’d been talking to a motel owner in Stratford who couldn't believe the number of bookings that they kept getting, and the number of people they had to turn away.

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce CEO Arun Chaudhari said Easter weekend was a “very welcome change” for Taranaki businesses.

“It has been an unprecedented flood of visitors into the region, which has been absolutely uplifting for the accommodation industry.

“It was so good to see a lot of people have discovered the jewel that is Taranaki as a tourist destination. I could see cafés buzzing and lots of people around. I think we're lucky that things seem to have definitely turned a corner.”

Chaudhari said the cost of doing business had never been higher.

“Inflation is a huge contributing factor. But there's also everything from rising rates, the minimum wage going up, the cost of material, the delay in getting material, the cost of fuel, and the cost of electricity.”

“Everything is going up all the time. And it's more and more challenging for businesses.”

Two things people could do to help the local economy are support businesses and be friendly, Chaudhari said.

“Just smile, it costs you nothing, but it makes a huge difference to the tourist who goes away thinking, ‘Man, (people are) really friendly out here.’

“You'd be surprised how much that gets passed on. People go back and they say, ‘That was a friendly place.’ I think we do a lot of that and that's why we're getting so many people here.”