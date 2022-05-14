The pensioner, the sinking house and the council running scared of setting a precedent if it helps

It was supposed to be her forever home. Her sanctuary as she got older.

Instead Barbara Harwidge’s New Plymouth house is a prison of cracking walls and sinking floors and those who hold the key to her escape are “too scared” to help.

What the 73-year-old grandmother knows now, but didn’t know in 2006 when she bought the house, is that it had been built on an old sawdust pit, that had been overlaid with fill made of mixed ash and topsoil. And underneath all that was a swamp.

So each day the house sinks a little bit more, groaning as though in pain as the doors buckle and floor bends.

Hardwidge can’t sleep at night and has no idea how to resolve the issue. Eventually, the house won’t be safe to live in.

When that happens she’ll have to move in with one of her children – two live overseas and one lives off the grid in east Taranaki – but like many mothers she doesn’t want to be a burden.

She can hardly believe she’s in this situation. She thought she’d done everything right.

After years of working as a cleaner and in retail she bought the house on Mangorei Rd, after her husband died.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Barbara Hardwidge, 73, is living in a house that is sinking and twisting around her.

The plan was to retire there, eventually downsizing to release a bit of cash to visit her children and grandchildren.

As it stands now, her asset is largely worthless.

Her insurance doesn’t cover subsidence and the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC), the organisation which issued consent for her house to be built, doesn’t want to know.

The house complied with the building rules when it was consented in 1990, and anyway, they claim their legal obligation to fix any problems lasted just 10 years from when the home was built, a position at odds with advice Hardwidge received from the Earthquake Commission.

And though councillor Dave Bublitz acknowledges the council can’t dodge that it mucked up in issuing consent on such unstable ground, he fears the organisation is dead scared helping Hardwidge will set a precedent and other people will come forward with similar issues.

The reasons for the inaction aren’t any comfort to Hardwidge. Without help the house she bought to ensure her financial security will leave her penniless and defeated.

Just living in the home is a daily battle. Walking along her hallway is enough to give her motion sickness.

There are cracks in the walls. Windows either won’t open or won’t shut properly. And pipes are pulling away from the house – behind the bath, the shower, the toilet, taps in the kitchen – each incident requiring an expensive visit from a plumber.

When Hardwidge bought the property for $219,000 in 2006 there were a couple of cracks in the outside walls. But, she assumed that wasn’t unusual with plaster cladding and there was no need for concern.

Ten years later she went away to a wedding and came home to a nightmare. The house stunk. The pipes under the bath had come away and water had gone underneath the house.

Over the last six years, bit by bit, the house has got worse.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff This pipe has been extended as the land keeps sinking.

Hardwidge can’t sell. And she can’t live there forever if it continues sinking. She worries about what she is going to do, she says. Her house is her only asset. She lives week to week and can’t afford to just walk away.

‘’I lie awake and worry about it. It’s very stressful. It’s getting to the stage now I don’t want to go out, I can’t be bothered to talk to people. Then I say to myself ‘Barbs at least you have a roof over your head, some people haven’t’.’’

Or she has a glass of wine.

Sometimes she watches TV and finds herself gripping the chair. ‘’You think you’re relaxing, but then think ‘Barbara let go the chair’. You don’t realise that’s what you’re doing.’’

She could move the house, but she can’t afford to buy a section. Another option to fix the house would cost in excess of $100,000, which Hardwidge doesn’t have.

She has been to the council, community law, citizen’s advice, the media, but only has stacks of paper to show for it.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff NPDC’s Teresa Turner said NPDC was helping Hardwidge ‘’by ensuring she has all the information available outlining the history of the property, including the building consent process”.

She’s also been to the Earthquake Commission which undertook a detailed report saying, ‘’It is visibly clear the building is suffering from moderate to severe vertical displacement...’’. But the commission concluded the problems weren’t caused by earthquakes.

Their report recommended Hardwidge ‘’seek legal advice as soon as is practicable regarding any potential liability of NPDC, and any engineers and/or designers responsible for the construction of the property.

‘’The date for any cause of action usually begins from the point at which the party realises there is an issue,’’ the report reads.

According to the EQC the ‘’earliest aerial photography indicate the site was used to take fill from at least 1949 until 1982, some three decade”.

The house was built in 1990 and 1991, and the EQC reckons NPDC has liability, despite the NPDC having the opposite opinion.

NPDC chief executive Craig Stevenson refused a request for an interview about Hardwidge’s case.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hardwidge, 73, has been to a number of agencies seeking help with her sinking house, but only has a pile of documents to show for it.

However, in an emailed response to questions NPDC group manager community and customer services Teresa Turner said the council was helping Hardwidge ‘’by ensuring she has all the information available outlining the history of the property, including the building consent process, while she looks for a solution’’.

”While we sympathise with the situation Mrs Hardwidge finds herself in, at the end of the day the design of the house complied with the building rules of the time, when the building permit was issued in 1990.”

NPDC’s property file shows the site was deemed ‘’poor ground’’ in 1990. On January 4, 1990, a council officer signed the Not Approved box. But on July 16, that ruling was crossed out and consent was given to build.

This was because the ‘developer came back with an engineering design “suitable for ground conditions at the site”, Turner says.

She further advised people to get a LIM report when buying a house. A land information memorandum is the legally-binding document that states everything a council knows about the history of a property. Hardwidge can’t remember if she got one or not.

It may not have mattered anyway. Councillor Bublitz says Hardwidge’s LIM ‘’showed nothing’’.

He is sympathetic and agrees the council has a moral obligation to Hardwidge, who he has been to visit.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The paving area outside the back door used to be flat, but now shows how much the house has sunk.

‘’The house is definitely on a lean. It’s a really, really unfortunate set of circumstances.’’

He’s asked questions at council as to what could be done to help, but was told NPDC would do nothing.

‘’If they did, it sets a precedent for every other house that may have something wrong with it that happened in the last 50 years. It’s a tough situation to be in. The answers I got were that the council can’t help in this situation.’’

If there was something that was acceptable to both parties Bublitz would support it, but it would only be if Hardwidge’s was the only house in the district built on a sawdust pit, and wouldn’t set a precedent.

‘’I know it’s not done on our watch, but it kind of is. But council is stuck in a really difficult position. I’m not sure what the best angle of attack is.’’

While NPDC chief executive Craig Stevenson refused a request for an interview by media, Auckland based geotechnical specialist Nick Rogers, who has looked into Hardwidge’s case, says he has talked with him.

Semi-retired, Rogers works pro bono for people without the financial resources or technical ability to do the work themselves.

Rogers claims Stevenson told him there was little political will for NPDC to get involved and the council could bear the bad press such a story might generate.

‘’He reiterated the opinion that there are ‘’dozens of Barbaras out there’’ that given the topography a lot of houses are built on fill.

Rogers has drawn up a proposal to fix the house - take the building off the section, demolish the floor slab, put in a new steel pile supported floor, maybe a timber suspended floor, and put the building back onto it.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The gap between house and ground gets bigger as the land subsides.

But it would cost around $100,000, which Hardwidge doesn’t have. A fundraising campaign in 2021 didn’t even get close.

Hardwidge’s house is becoming difficult to use, Rogers says. And sometimes in a building that’s twisting the windows can explode.

‘’At the moment it’s not dangerous, but not one you and I would want to live in. And it’s not unsanitary, so the council cannot evict her from the house under the Building Act at the moment, but it would be awful if it got into a position where they could actually do that.’’