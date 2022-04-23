Taranaki children and young people are struggling to access mental health services

Taranaki child and adolescent mental health services are under pressure with long wait lists and lack of staff.

Taranaki’s most vulnerable young people could be waiting for at least a year to receive therapy through the public health system for their mental illnesses.

But the Taranaki DHB does not know how long the wait is, because it does not keep the data.

Taranaki’s Children and Adolescents Mental Health Service (CAMHS) is treating 267 active cases, with 167 people on a waiting list – a total of 434.

The DHB was unable to provide before deadline numbers for how many young people had been referred to the service but were not put on a waiting list.

The children and adolescents seen by CAMHS have mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and eating disorders.

If a young person needs to be seen by a psychiatrist, they can get an appointment within three to four weeks, TDHB Community Mental Health manager Ross Ekdhal said in a written statement.

‘’This may be for medication or a complex referral to determine diagnosis and what interventions or other assessments/testing may be required. If the young person requires to see a therapist on-going, they will go back on the wait list for this.’’

On average young people wait 166 days, more than five months, to be seen by a CAMHS clinician, he said.

Stuff understands the wait can be more than a year for some children or teenagers waiting to be seen for talking therapy.

Talk therapy involves talking to a professional to identify issues that cause the person’s emotional problems and help them find ways to develop strategies and solutions to deal with these issues.

But, once the young people have had an initial contact with the DHB, its system does not record them as waiting, so the DHB was unable to say how long the children had to wait to see someone for talk therapy.

Taranaki’s CAMHS team is under pressure with no team leader and 6.7 full time equivalent vacancies.

Two jobs are being advertised – the team leader role and that of an acute needs clinician, Ekdahl said.

‘’There is another advertisement that is not currently posted as we are conducting interviews and expect to be able to appoint new staff from this recruitment round. Once this is complete, we will continue advertising.’’

They are recruiting for CAMHS Mental Health Clinicians and this is open to registered nurses, social workers, occupational therapists or psychologists with the relevant experience/training.

