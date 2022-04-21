Taranaki art gallery fundraiser to get world-class grom surfers overseas

Natasha Gouldsbury, 17, Skylar McFetridge, 16, Spencer Rowson, 15 and Kalani Louis, 16, have all been named in the team and are trying to fundraise as much money as possible.

A New Plymouth art gallery is attempting to make waves in a fundraising event for four young Taranaki surfers headed overseas to represent New Zealand.

The Koru on Devon gallery is hosting a silent auction for Natasha Gouldsbury, Kalani Louis, Spencer Rowson and Skylar McFetridge, who are competing in the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in El Salvador from May 27 to June 5.

The four were named in the team last month.

In adddition to the auction, there will be a raffle with prizes including an Hourglass restaurant voucher, products from Kina Design and two, three-day VIP passes to Womad 2023.

The auction is organised by artist Linda McFetridge and will be hosted at Koru on Devon on April 24 at 6pm.