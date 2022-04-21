Easter weekend graffiti at toilets paints a costly picture for New Plymouth ratepayers

Ratepayers will foot the cleanup bill after at least five toilets across the New Plymouth District were graffitied over the long weekend.

Vandals went on a graffiti spree in five public toilets run by New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) over Easter weekend, adding to ratepayers’ growing vandalism bill.

Female and unisex public toilets at Queen Street, Waitara, Yandle Park, Urenui, Matai Street, Inglewood, the Pukekura Park playground and Ngāmotu Beach were targeted.

The clean-up bill is estimated at $500, bringing the total spent on graffiti to about $36,000 since the start of the financial year on 1 July 2021.

Another $45,000 has been spent fixing buildings, picnic tables and seats that were vandalised over the same period.

In a statement, NPDC Property Manager Laura Keenan said: “We’ve taken this to the police and already started the clean-up at the toilets, but it’ll take time and inconvenience people who are out and about during the school holidays.”

Keenan said the council was always looking at ways to vandal-proof public facilities, such as installing metal cases around toilet paper and soap dispensers.

“But the only really effective way is for everyone to step up and show ownership of public property.”

Other acts of vandalism over the last year include thieves removing bolts from stairs near the Coastal Walkway, two picnic tables demolished in Urenui, and vandals ripping out newly-installed poles at the Paritūtū track.

Vandalism cost ratepayers more than $104,000 in the 2020-21 financial year and $126,000 the previous year.