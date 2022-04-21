Coastguard Taranaki recovers yacht after overnight drift

The ketch had drifted out to sea off Port Taranaki on Tuesday night.

Taranaki Coastguard towed a yacht for three and a half hours to reach the safety of Port Taranaki after low winds had pushed it out to sea following an engine breakdown.

Coastguard Taranaki president Lee Drummond said there were three people on board the 40-foot ketch - a two-masted sailboat - when it began drifting on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning Coastguard answered a distress call from the vessel, which they were able to quickly locate.

“These things are more common than you think, but everyone involved was returned safely,” Drummond said.

Drummond said those on board had been unable to start the diesel engine when they began drifting.

In a post on the Coastguard Taranaki Facebook page it stated it had been a “long slow tow” back to the port.