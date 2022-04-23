The New Plymouth gardener cultivating smiles for his neighbours

Allan McConnell has been a butcher, builder and a swimming coach. Now he's a gardener.

With knee pads on and a gardening fork in hand, a New Plymouth man who loves growing his own produce says it’s even more rewarding to give to others.

Allan McConnell has been gardening for 70 years and said his favourite part is being able to give to families in the community.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Allan McConnell with one of his “whopper” kumara. This one pushed the scales to 2.67kg.

“No point in wasting it. It’s my hobby, and I’ve been retired for a long time now, so I need to find something to do otherwise my wife will find me something to do,” McConnell said.

McConnell's Grandmother taught him how to grow his own fruit and veges from a young age, and he has been gardening ever since.

READ MORE:

* Your place: The Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival

* Super Rugby: Connor Garden-Bachop makes early mark in Highlanders' No 15 battle

* Gardening under the guidance of the stars



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff McConnell has been gardening for 75 years and shares his produce with neighbourhood kids and families.

At 18, he left home for a compulsory military training, then he spent his life in various jobs including time as a builder, butcher and swim coach.

At 80 years of age, with 19 grand-children and 20 great grand children, McConnell loves providing for others and said he has plenty of families to feed, including his own.

He spends an average of five hours a day outside, caring for more than 20 different fruit and vegetable varieties.

Inside the house his wife Sue can be found in the kitchen cooking up a storm with all the fresh produce.

The couple have more than 30 jars of pickles and relishes in their cupboards and hardly ever have to visit the supermarket.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff McConnell has over 20 different fruit and vegetables in his garden including his tangelo tree.

“Sometimes by the end of the season we have to buy a carrot or an onion, but that’s about it,” McConnell said.

“We don’t need to buy a lot of sustenance because this keeps us going.”

McConnell said his latest achievement in his garden, that covers his entire back lawn, was the 2.67 kilo kumara he managed to grow.

“I’ve never grown a kumara like that.

“I started pulling, and it just kept going and going and going.”

At the current price of kumara McConnell’s whopper would retail for $14.70.

While he waits for the remainder of his kumara patch to dry out before he digs up the rest, McConnell has been basking in the glory of his “whopper kuamara” and plans to eat it once the feeling of achievement wears off.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff McConnell spends an average of five hours a day in the garden, when there isn’t a rugby match on TV.

With only a good rugby match able to take him away from his garden, McConnell plans to continue growing as much as he can and providing for the families in his neighbourhood.

“I do skite a lot because I am very proud of my garden and the near 40 kids that try my food,” he said.

“You should see the smiles on their faces."