Police face ongoing criticism after fatal shooting of Taranaki man Kaoss Price

The ongoing actions of police in the wake of the fatal shooting of Kaoss Price on the outskirts of New Plymouth almost a week ago continue to criticised by senior politicians as his family prepare for his tangihanga on Saturday.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is one of a number questioning the police’s handling of the investigation.

Police on Thursday elaborated on the details which led up to Price’s death, the first major update on Saturday night's events since an 11am press briefing in Wellington on Monday.

The written statement, from Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables, said after ramming the police car an unarmed Price, 22, had left his own vehicle and was trying to “commandeer a number of vehicles from members of the public who had stopped at the scene”, between New Plymouth and Waitara.

“He was shot while attempting to take control of one of these vehicles,” Venables said.

The circumstances leading up to Price's death are now part of an Independent Police Complaints Authority (IPCA), Coroner’s and Critical Incident Investigation.

Ngarewa-Packer has been in repeated contact with Price’s family since the shooting and has helped engage leading Wellington lawyer Julia Whaipooti to act on their behalf.

Whaipooti is head of the Te Tiriti Engagement, the abuse in care inquiry of New Zealand, is a New Zealand Drug Foundation board member, an advisory group member of the New Zealand Human Rights Commission and former senior advisor to the office of the Children’s Commissioner.

“The witnesses we have been talking to did not match the initial comments which came out from police,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

She claims the relationship between police and Price’s family was “really bad” and continues to widen through of a lack of communication between the two parties.

That was highlighted, she said, on Thursday when the family received a copy of the police media statement just 15 minutes before it was made public.

“They have misrepresented the facts at the beginning and have painted a bleak picture of the whānau,” she said of police.

“I would hope that any family that has been put into this situation, no matter what their background, their race, whatever, is given the respect of having the information involved in the investigation before people have time to craft up press statements.

“The machinery of the police is more focussed on getting things out and defending themselves than they have been about engaging with the family as to what they have found.

“There needs to be better engagement with the police and the family and there is none, absolutely none.”

Ngarewa-Packer’s criticism follows that of ACT police spokesperson Chris Baillie who called on the police commissioner to “front up” to prevent an information vacuum after initial disclosure was extremely limited.

“It is important that the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) conducts its investigation before we reach conclusions around whether force was justified, but that doesn’t mean the public should be expected to have no knowledge of the event until then,” he said.

Former senior Taranaki officers spoken to in the days after the fatal shooting believed the almost complete silence from police had been counterproductive to the investigation.

They also believed the lack of public communication had been damaging to the force’s reputation in a region that had dealt with five fatal police shootings in the last 22 years.

Serving officers have also confirmed no local staff were working on the frontline investigation, which was being led by a detective superintendent, detective inspector and detective senior sergeant from outside Taranaki.

“The whole thing has gone out of local hands and into the machinery,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

“The family should be given a period of time to process things that are going out into the public domain before they actually release it. It’s just crazy, from the very first day they have just bowled over this family.

“There is complete disregard going on, but I get it, I get that their machinery has gone into defensive mode and they have to protect their own but as a public we have to be assured they are acting with integrity.

“The reality is this is a kid who has been shot in front of his community who have had too many shootings to deal with.”

As the police continue its investigation and continue to seek out witnesses to the shooting, Corrections are looking into how Price's community-based sentence was managed by its staff before the 22-year-old was shot dead.

Its review would focus on whether the community-based sentence Price was serving at the time of his death was managed appropriately.

Police Association president Chris Cahill has not spoken publicly about the latest police shooting.

However, he has recently told Radio New Zealand that out of the 16 weeks at New Zealand Police College just one week was spent on firearms training.

After they qualify, police receive seven and a half days a year in weapons training but until recently it was just four days.

“I don't believe the training is sufficient,” Cahill said.

“It's something our members have raised for many years. The quality of the training they believe is good. The quantity of the training, they believe, really needs to increase.”