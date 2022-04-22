Woman 'likely' owner of Suzuki Swift abandoned at New Plymouth Airport

The owner of a Suzuki Swift that has been parked at New Plymouth Airport for two years could be a woman.

No one has yet come forward to claim New Plymouth Airport’s abandoned Suzuki Swift but car dealers say the owner could well be a young woman.

Airport staff are calling for the registered owner of a 2018 blue Suzuki Swift, licence plate LMP788, to come forward, or risk it being towed from the spot it has called home since March 2020.

New Plymouth Airport chief executive David Scott said they’d had no response so far, but it was early days.

‘’We’ve done a bit of research, but it’s all been a bit difficult. Actually done a lot over the last year or so the owner’s trail has gone dead.’’

READ MORE:

* Last-ditch effort to find owner of car dumped at New Plymouth Airport for more than two years

* Car sales better than expected for 2020 – and SUVs are reigning supreme

* Road test review: Suzuki Swift Hybrid LTD



Hopefully, the owner will see the story and come forward, he said.

Supplied Greg Davis says the Swift is generally not a family car because the boot space is too small.

When, or if, they do Greg “Ozy” Davis, of New Plymouth’s Wholesale Direct Importers car yard, said the typical owner of a Suzuki Swift was a young woman.

“Generally a younger person, single, not a family because they’re not set up very well for boot size, they don’t have a great boot,” he said.

Davis said he had sold many of the cars and there were thousands in the country.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff If the owner were to pay for the parking fees the car has incurred over two years they would get little change from $8000.

Darryl MacDonald, owner of New Plymouth’s Amber & Black Quality Cars, claimed he had looked into the abandoned car and found it had money owing on it.

It was a shame no one had looked into it earlier, he said, because something bad could have happened to the owner.

Like Davis he said the cars were especially popular with woman, who were usually either young or elderly.

‘’But not just women. I’d drive one.’’

In the two years the car has sat at New Plymouth airport it has clocked up $7810 in parking fees.

The car appears to be in good physical shape from the outside, with little obvious evidence it has been parked up for more than two years.

However it is unlikely it could be driven away as the battery would be dead.

It would not be possible for it to have a current warrant of fitness, and passenger cars are automatically deregistered if they are unlicensed for 12 months.