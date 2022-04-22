A worldwide environmental challenge has made its way to Taranaki

45,000 discoveries were recorded last year including this Corybas papaa, a member of Orchids Family.

An environmental challenge is calling all bug, insect and plant lovers from around the world to discover what lives in their backyard.

The City Nature Challenge is a global event in which people take pictures of their outdoor surroundings between April 29 and May 2 to gain an understanding of what lives around them.

Tens of thousands of people have taken part globally since the challenge started in 2016; however, this will be the first time Taranaki has participated.

“The challenge is an amazing opportunity to showcase biodiversity in the district,” said Emily Roberts, Taranaki Regional Council education officer.

City Nature Challenge/Stuff Northern New Zealand Dotterel was discovered during last years City Nature Challenge.

The challenge is one of the biggest of its kind in the world, Roberts said, and last year participants found more than one million new species around the world.

The discoveries can include any insects, plants or wildlife throughout Taranaki.

City Nature Challenge/Stuff An Alloiodoris lanuginataa member of Sea Lemons and Allies is one of the wildlife that was been captured in 2021.

Roberts said given “we are living in Covid times,” the challenge is an opportunity for people to connect with nature and the rest of the participants interested in finding out more about the environment.

“To better look after the environment, we need to know what’s out there,” Roberts said.

The challenge is free to enter and those wanting to have a go can download the app ‘iNaturalistNZ’ and start snapping.