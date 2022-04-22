There were 1791 new cases of Covid in Taranaki over the past week

There are 1,901 active cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki.

Nine adults are in Taranaki Base Hospital with Covid-19 on Friday, including one in ICU .

In the past week, Friday April 15 to Thursday, April 21, there were 1,791 new infections reported in the region and one Covid-related death, the fourth in Taranaki since the pandemic began.

Out of respect for whānau and friends, the Taranaki DHB said it would not release any further details about the death.

The total number active cases in the region is currently 1,901.

The majority of new cases this week, 1,227, were in the New Plymouth District.

There were 110 in Stratford, 408 in South Taranaki and the location of 46 cases is not known.