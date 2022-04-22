Blue bin collection to start again in New Plymouth

New Plymouth District Council blue recycling bins will be collected starting from April 25.

Glass recycling will re-start in New Plymouth on Anzac Day.

The New Plymouth District Council confirmed contractors would start collecting the blue recycling bins from Monday.

The bins have been clogging up footpaths throughout the city for several weeks after the council stopped collecting them after a driver shortage due to Covid-19.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience while the blue bin glass collection was paused due to Covid staffing issues,” a NPDC spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Forty tonnes of recycling diverted to landfill in Wellington

* Driver shortage due to Covid puts South Taranaki glass collection on hold

* Coronavirus lockdown: Rubbish and recycling rules explained



South Taranaki District Council also put its glass collection on hold for a week so it can continue kerbside rubbish pick-ups due to a driver shortage. That service was expected to resume next week.