Taranaki woman wins national women's arm wrestling title in first attempt

Ashleigh Hoeta has just won the New Zealand title for women’s arm wrestling, and is already a national titleholder for female powerlifting.

In her first ever attempt at arm wrestling, Hoeta took out the five-time women’s winner, Ngareta Barbarich, at the national champs in Hamilton at the weekend.

Winning the best of five competition came almost a year to the day after she set three National Powerlifting records, equalled a Squat World Record and became New Zealand's top Powerlifter for Women.

“I just did it for fun, and they put me up against the five time New Zealand champ straight away,” Hoeta said.

“It’s a pretty cool feeling,” the Waitara woman said.

“I didn’t know what to expect, I was walking into the unknown.”

Hoeta said her coach told her to “do your best” to avoid disappointment, but with the event being livestreamed and other national champions being in the room she couldn’t help but feel nervous.

“When I was walking on stage I thought I was going to collapse, my legs were like jelly.”

Hoeta only gave the sport a go because she is trying to achieve as much as possible before her father passes away.

“Dad is terminally ill, so I just want to do as much as I can while he’s still here”.

While new to arm wrestling, Hoeta has a background in strength work and spends 12 hours a week in the gym training for her powerlifting competitions.

She is one of two females from her powerlifting group, Brothers in Arms, that trains at the Kiwi-Strength gym.

She would love to see more women get involved in the sport.

“Our club is called Brothers in Arms, and I’m still asking for the ‘sisters’ to be added in.”