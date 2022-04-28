Ten people have died with Covid-19 in Taranaki, six of them in the past five days

There are seven people in Taranaki Base Hospital with Covid-19 on Thursday.

Ten people have now died in Taranaki with Covid-19.

The tenth death was one of 13 reported by the Ministry of Health on Thursday. The other 12 were two people were from the Auckland region, three from Bay of Plenty, two from Waikato, one from MidCentral, one from Hawke’s Bay, and three from Canterbury.

The first death with Covid-19 in Taranaki was reported on March 24, the remaining nine were all reported in April, six in the past five days.

The TDHB has promised to give a break-down of the deaths by age, ethnicity and location, and said this information would be available on Friday.

In its 1pm updates, the ministry releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website.

Meanwhile, there were 215 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Taranaki on Thursday and seven people are in Taranaki Base Hospital with the virus.

The Taranaki District Health Board is now only providing weekly updates on a Friday regarding Covid cases in the region.