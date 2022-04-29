Single punches delivered 'devastating consequences' for two Taranaki men

A Waitara man has been sentenced in relation to charges laid after he assaulted two men in New Plymouth.

Two single punches delivered by a young Waitara man have had devastating consequences for two Taranaki men.

The punches, thrown by builder Tyler Adams, left one of his victims in intensive care for days, unable to work and left his family tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket with little hope on the horizon.

Adams appeared for sentence in the New Plymouth District Court on Friday on charges of injuring with reckless disregard. He also faced a charge of injuring which would have led to manslaughter if death occurred.

The 23-year-old had been at popular New Plymouth bar Crowded House on October 24 where a large group, who police described as intoxicated, were in a section of the bar playing a boxing arcade game.

One of Adams’ victims was asked to leave the bar by staff and became abusive.

Judge Chris Sygrove said the other victim was standing in the bar in a non-threatening way, not expecting any violence, when Adams hit him with a right hook which immediately rendered him unconscious.

Adams left the bar and encountered the other victim, who challenged him to a fight, which ended with another single punch before the victim hit the pavement.

The court heard the victim was immediately put into a recovery position before he was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital’s intensive care unit suffering a brain bleed and multiple fractures to his face.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff Judge Chris Sygrove sentenced the accused to 16 months’ jail, which he converted to eight months’ home detention.

Judge Sygrove said the man remained in intensive care for several days before he was transferred into a ward.

Months on from the attack, both men still suffer ongoing effects, one with devastating consequences, the judge said.

He has had to give up work, lost $50,000 in wages and $20,000 from rental income.

“His wife is looking after their new child and now her husband who is severely handicapped for long periods,” Judge Sygrove said.

Family of the victims, along with supporters of Adams, were in court to hear submissions from Adams’ defence counsel who mitigated his offending by outlining his young age, the impulsive acts which had followed provocation.

Judge Sygrove gave Adams discount for his early guilty pleas, his youth and his remorse, ending on a sentence of 16 months’ jail which he converted to eight months’ home detention.