Taranaki's gruelling trans-Tasman yacht race makes its return

Ex-competitor and race committee member Graeme Francis spent 17 days at sea last time he competed in the race.

Hallucinations, sleepless nights and physical exhaustion may sound like a nightmare to some, but for competitors of the Southern Hemisphere's longest-running solo yacht race it is all part of the appeal.

The Ray White Solo Trans-Tasman Yacht Challenge will return on Easter Sunday 2023, after Covid-19 stretched the usual four-year gap between races to five.

To compete, sailors must single-handedly sail their boats 1240 nautical miles (2296km) from the New Plymouth Yacht Club to the Southport Yacht Club on Queensland’s Gold Coast without the use of an engine.

Race committee member Graeme Francis has competed in the challenge twice, and once ran into a small whale just off by Lord Howe Island. Although his boat was damaged, he still managed to finish.

In 2018, he was becalmed six times and at one point went two days in a row without a gust of wind. The journey ended up taking him 17 days.

“At night time a breeze would come in and the boat would go two knots, which is about as fast as you walking slowly, and then the sun would come up the next day and the breeze would die again.

“Mentally it's really hard thinking, ‘My God the other guys are sailing away’, and there I am, stuck.”

He is not the only one to face misfortune. One competitor was shipwrecked on Middleton’s Reef and had to be rescued by a Japanese fishing ship.

“He was sitting there for quite a while.”

Hallucinations are also common for the sailors, who tend to sleep only an hour or two at a time, race secretary Annette Lamb said.

“In 2014, one guy was buying hot dogs from leprechauns.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff After last year being cancelled due to Covid, the race will be held in 2023. Pictured from left are race secretary Annette Lamb, Ray White race sponsors, Carey Simonson and Jane Simonson, chairperson of the race committee Dianne Holdt and ex-competitor and race committee member Graeme Francis.

Another sailor started hallucinating and thought a fellow sailor was steering the boat for him.

“Some people will sit back on their boat and they'll go, ‘Yeah, you do that for me, that'd be great,’ when there’s no one there,” Lamb said.

Sailors have to be resourceful and mentally strong. One who had just finished battling with a storm was headed into his kitchen to make a drink when he stepped into a knee-high pool of water.

He had popped an inspection hole in the middle of the boat, Lamb said.

“The boat was flooded and he just stood there and it was like, ‘Oh my god, one more thing to deal with’.

“Just then a bucket lid floated past. He grabbed the lid, grabbed his drill, put it over the hole and put some screws in. Then he had to bail to get rid of the water.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Sir Francis Chichester Trophy with the names of previous winners.

While two ships have been lost since the first race in 1970, no one has died during a voyage.

The last Solo Trans-Tasman Yacht Challenge was in 2018 and won by Hamish Dickson in nine days and nine hours. His father, Malcolm, came in second place 12 hours later.

The fastest time ever for the crossing is held by Reini Gelder, who in the 2014 race sailed 1280 nautical miles in six days, seven hours, and 13mins, an average speed of just over eight knots.

There are three divisions planned for the 2023 race - monohull, multihull, and international rating certificate (a handicap event).

First across the line will be awarded the Sir Francis Chichester Trophy, named after the pioneering businessman who in 1966-7 became the first person to sail single-handed around the world.

Sailors have until August to commit to the challenge. So far three have signed up, while nine have shown interest.