Speed limit set to drop on crash-prone Taranaki road

Stratford elected members have voted for Opunake Rd’s speed to change from 100kph to 80kph.

The speed limit on one of the most dangerous roads in central Taranaki will be dropped in the coming weeks.

Opunake Rd, which runs east to west along the southern side of Taranaki Maunga, will change from 100kph to 80kph, Stratford District Council elected members decided at a recent meeting.

The change has been a long time coming, as there was a five-year period where more than 50 crashes were reported on the road. Three of these proved fatal, and 11 were classed as serious.

Last year, councillors started looking to drop the speed limit, and asked the community for its thoughts.

In his report to the policy and services committee, council roading asset manager Steve Bowden said 64 people submitted on the proposed speed limit drop.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff One person was hospitalised after a crash on Opunake Rd, near Stratford, in September last year.

Thirty submitters were in favour of the proposal, but 34 were against it.

Objectors said the change penalised law-abiding drivers, lowering the speed would not fix the problem and the road should be fixed.

It was also argued that reducing the speed would have an impact on haulage companies travelling to Kapuni, and that drivers should simply stick to the 100kph limit.

However, data collected over a two-week period in February last year showed 71% of people using the road exceeded that speed limit.

The average speed of those drivers was 109kph, and the fasted speed collected was 159kph, Bowden’s report said.

Councillors decided the speed limit would be in place from the town’s Elizabeth Gr to the South Taranaki boundary, as the Stratford side had seen more crashes over the years.

The mayor and eight councillors voted in favour of the recommendation, but deputy mayor Alan Jamieson opposed the move and councillor Vaughan Jones abstained from voting.

The decision will be formally adopted at a full meeting of council on Tuesday.