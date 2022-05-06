Adventurous lineup announced for Taranaki's inaugural Speakeasy Writers Festival
In the space of two days, Taranaki literature lovers have the chance to meet the authors behind an epic motorcycle trek through Russia and North Korea, life through the eyes of an Afghan refugee, and the book that inspired the award-winning film Jojo Rabbit.
The Taranaki Arts Festival is holding its inaugural Speakeasy Writers Fest at the 4th Wall Theatre in New Plymouth from July 9-10.
The programme was initially planned to run alongside Winter Fest, but the threat of Covid-induced cancellations meant it was instead developed as a “mini-festival”.
Speakeasy will feature nine award-winning authors, poets, adventurers, and scholars including Jo Morgan, author of Dancing with the Machine.
Jo, the wife of Gareth Morgan and mother of TradeMe founder Sam Morgan, will be hosting a lunch on Saturday July 9 at New Plymouth’s The Nice Hotel.
Morgan will talk of her adventures, which include driving a motorbike through more than 110 countries and setting herself a goal of climbing all 24 of New Zealand’s 3000-metre-plus mountain peaks.
For the author of Before You Knew My Name, Jacqueline ‘Rock’ Bublitz, the festival is a chance to talk to a home crowd.
“Growing up in Waitara I was obsessed with the local library and the two bookstores I passed on the way to school. I read everything I could (whether it was age "appropriate" or not).
“I thought authors were the most glamourous, magical people, and I had no frame of reference for what a career as a writer might look like in real life.”
Also appearing are speaker and refugee advocate Abbas Nazari, author of After the Tampa: From Afghanistan to New Zealand, investigative reporter Jared Savage, author of Gangland, and Christine Leunens, author of Caging Skies, which was adapted into the Academy Award-winning film Jojo Rabbit.
The festival will include talks, interviews, Q&A sessions, and book signings with the authors.
Tickets are on sale from 10am Thursday, 5 May.
More information can be found at 4thwalltheatre.co.nz or the Taranaki Arts Festival Facebook page.