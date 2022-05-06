Adventurous lineup announced for Taranaki's inaugural Speakeasy Writers Festival

Jo Morgan (centre) and fellow riders on the North Korean side of the DMZ in 2013, just one of the adventures she touches on in her new book Dancing with the Machine.

In the space of two days, Taranaki literature lovers have the chance to meet the authors behind an epic motorcycle trek through Russia and North Korea, life through the eyes of an Afghan refugee, and the book that inspired the award-winning film Jojo Rabbit.

The Taranaki Arts Festival is holding its inaugural Speakeasy Writers Fest at the 4th Wall Theatre in New Plymouth from July 9-10.

The programme was initially planned to run alongside Winter Fest, but the threat of Covid-induced cancellations meant it was instead developed as a “mini-festival”.

Speakeasy will feature nine award-winning authors, poets, adventurers, and scholars including Jo Morgan, author of Dancing with the Machine.

Jo, the wife of Gareth Morgan and mother of TradeMe founder Sam Morgan, will be hosting a lunch on Saturday July 9 at New Plymouth’s The Nice Hotel.

Morgan will talk of her adventures, which include driving a motorbike through more than 110 countries and setting herself a goal of climbing all 24 of New Zealand’s 3000-metre-plus mountain peaks.

Supplied/The Virtue Author Jacqueline Bublitz grew up in Waitara and was obsessed with the local library and the two bookstores she passed on the way to school. Now she has the chance to talk about her success in front of a home crowd.

For the author of Before You Knew My Name, Jacqueline ‘Rock’ Bublitz, the festival is a chance to talk to a home crowd.

“Growing up in Waitara I was obsessed with the local library and the two bookstores I passed on the way to school. I read everything I could (whether it was age "appropriate" or not).

“I thought authors were the most glamourous, magical people, and I had no frame of reference for what a career as a writer might look like in real life.”

Also appearing are speaker and refugee advocate Abbas Nazari, author of After the Tampa: From Afghanistan to New Zealand, investigative reporter Jared Savage, author of Gangland, and Christine Leunens, author of Caging Skies, which was adapted into the Academy Award-winning film Jojo Rabbit.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Author Christine Leunens will be speaking at the 4th Wall Theatre from midday July 10. In Amber's Wake, her newest novel is being adapted into a film by Mimi Polk Gitlin, the producer of the Academy Award-winning film Thelma & Louise.

The festival will include talks, interviews, Q&A sessions, and book signings with the authors.

Tickets are on sale from 10am Thursday, 5 May.

More information can be found at 4thwalltheatre.co.nz or the Taranaki Arts Festival Facebook page.