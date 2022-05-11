Crisis looming as lack of nurses sees Taranaki rest home provider leave beds empty

Chalmers Hospital on Octavius place in New Plymouth was forced to move out about 17 people between Christmas and New Years due to lack of nurses.

The effects of a nationwide nursing shortage are being felt in Taranaki where the hospital wing of one rest home has been sitting empty since New Year's Day.

Between Christmas and New Years the staff at Chalmers Hospital moved about 17 higher-need people out of the hospital wing after nurses left for higher pay at district health boards (DHBs) where they can earn up to $30,000 more.

Nicola Turner, general manager of Enliven Central, the not-for profit that runs Chalmers Hospital, said a crisis was looming for the aged care sector.

“We're getting to the stage now where the whole industry is very, very fragile. You will have seen in some of the reports that are coming out that over 500 beds have closed (nationwide) in the last six months.

“We're lurching from week to week with our rosters now, once a home closes it’s not easy to open it again, and there's been a lot of smaller homes closed in Taranaki in the last two or three years.”

Turner said it was the first time in her 16 years at the charity they’d had to move people out of Chalmers Hospital because of nursing shortages.

“Some of the residents that moved out have been there for years, it's pretty traumatic for them. They certainly hope they can come back but whether that will happen, I don't know.”

While the rest home side of Chalmers is still functioning they cannot admit any high-needs patients to the hospital unit until new nurses are hired.

Turner said Enliven was running an overseas nurse training programme, and hoped to bring new recruits into the region – but was worried nurses would be lured away to the DHB.

“I think we need four nurses to go back to Chalmers, we're going to need to get them up there and show them New Plymouth and get them wined and dined and introduced because we can't force people to go there.

“If we can get nurses (to Taranaki), we need to guarantee that they will stay. If we move them up, and then they go straight to the hospital, then we're back where we started.”

Turner said the government hadn’t acknowledged the flow-on effects of nurses leaving for DHBs – many aged care facilities around the country were now having to turn people away.

“We've got a lot of unavailable beds because we can't look after people and that's blowing back into the acute hospital.

“That has a big impact on the hospital, because they can't discharge people. And if they can't get people out of wards, then where do the people who need surgery go?”

In an emailed response, Ministry of Health chief nursing officer Lorraine Hetaraka said there was a global shortage of nurses who make up 59% of the global health workforce.

“There is a need to improve the recruitment and retention of the domestic supply of New Zealand-trained nurses and to attract nurses to New Zealand in a competitive international market.

“In addition, there was a substantial drop-off of overseas qualified nurses arriving in New Zealand in 2020/2021 due to border closures.”

Hetaraka said the ministry was committed to working with the aged care sector to address staffing shortages.

“Discussions are taking place with aged care sector representatives to ensure their concerns are considered, and options to address current staffing shortages developed.

“In addition, we understand the interim Health NZ Board has outlined its commitment to reviewing these issues in 2022.”

Hetaraka outlined actions the ministry, DHBs and The New Zealand Aged Care Association were taking to work on addressing nursing staffing issues.

These included working with a number of government, education and industry bodies to recruit nurses from overseas, increasing numbers of nurses trained in New Zealand, and ensuring currently enrolled nurses and caregivers are best employed within their scope of practice.