A lesson in expansion for the Taranaki school that's seen its roll nearly double

Puketapu kaitiaki - head students Liam Smith 12, Poutama Murray 12, Esther Poching, 12 and Harper Sutherland, 12 celebrate ahead of the opening of the school’s new classroom block.

Students at a Taranaki school that was bursting at the seams now have more room to jump, cook, and learn after the opening of their new, custom-designed classroom block.

The Puketapu School roll has exploded in recent years on the back of new developments in surrounding Bell Block, north of New Plymouth, with more homes on the way.

Until 2014, Puketapu’s roll was fairly stable at around 220-230 children, but over the last few years it has grown to nearly 400.

Many of the children who have enrolled live on streets so new they are yet to feature on Google maps.

The roll has grown so fast that the hall and library have been turned into classrooms, and Puketapu School uses the hall of the nearby Northpoint Church in place of its own.

Puketapu kaitiaki leader Poutama Murray put the swelling numbers down to the school’s “good vibe” and also, he laughed, “cool leaders” such as himself.

“It’s mostly us, but we also have great teachers and a great principal.”

The new classroom block was custom-designed with input from the school, hapū and community.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Inside Puketapu School’s new classroom block. The space was designed with acoustics and airflow in mind.

The open-plan layout can be divided into four classrooms or eight sections, and between the classrooms is a kitchen area and maker space, which is used for crafts and projects.

Beneath the marae-inspired roofs, the colour scheme represents the land and sea.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Indoor – outdoor flow and connection to the environment is another focus of the new classrooms.

Board Chair Paul Rauputu said the whare shape of the building represented what the school was about – “a whanau group, under one roof”.

He said there had been “quite a bit of development in the area” which had led to the increased roll.

“This is going to be a bustling centre.

“The school has undergone a lot of change over the last few years. So I hope that contributes to parents wanting to send their kids here.”

Rauputu said the building, which was blessed on Friday, would be named by Puketapu hapū.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Principal Ngatai Walker said modern education had lots of different strategies such as collaborative classes and single cells – with the new building teachers will be able to utilise all of them.

Principal Ngatai Walker said the building had been completed on time, on budget, and was a positive experience from start to finish.

“Everyone’s just worked together from the people at the Ministry of Education to the builders to the community.”

Walker said that as they get funding and approval, the school’s plan is to modernise other classrooms.

“A big part is getting our library space and our hall back. We'll be looking at a performing arts centre and just redefining that because it's probably not big enough for where the school's at.

“We're grateful to have this new space. It’s a quality 21st century learning environment for our kids.”