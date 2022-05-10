Iwi-owned New Plymouth hotel trials in-person approach to recruit new staff

Novotel New Plymouth invited people to see their work environment on Tuesday in an effort to boost recuitment.

After a surge in bookings following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, one iwi-owned New Plymouth hotel has taken an in-person approach to recruiting staff.

On Tuesday, Novotel New Plymouth held an open day to show people how the hotel operates and what it would be like to work there.

Novotel New Plymouth general manager Jayesh Bala​ said that other than when the hotel opened in December 2015 it had not needed an open day.

“The move from the red to the orange light, the mandate changes, the freedoms to travel again, and stuff like that has certainly created demand, and all that demand is starting to flow back through now. So we need people to assist with that.

“Given the current circumstances, we felt that it could be a good opportunity to interest new people in the industry.”

Novotel was looking for about 10 new employees – a mixture of part-time and casual across housekeeping and food and beverage.

“We just haven't had that much success in terms of people applying for the roles. So we thought: okay, let's get people in and give them the opportunity to experience and have a feel for the hotel.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Novotel was looking for about 10 employees across housekeeping and food and beverage.

“Other hotels across the country are having open days, particularly in Wellington and Auckland. But I don't think anyone's had to do it in New Plymouth just yet.”

Bala said the future of the industry was looking “quite exciting”.

“I think the industry has been around for a long time, so it will stand the test of time, it's just in that rebuilding phase at the moment.”

Hospitality suited a wide range of people – and there was plenty of room to grow in it, Bala said.

“We’ve got mothers here who have their kids going back into school and want to work between nine and two, and then we've got people who want to be in housekeeping but also want to be a general manager one day.”

People interested in working at the hotel who missed out on the open day can find more details at Novotel New Plymouth’s website.