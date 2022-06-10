Question Time: Taranaki's famous pie makers have been baking since 1964

Andersons Pies is a family business with Mark, Brian, Brendon, Phillip and Grant Anderson at the helm. Their products are a Taranaki staple.

How and when did Anderson’s Pies start?

In 1964, Brian Anderson purchased the Black Cat Café on High Street in Hāwera, deciding to make his own piece of baking history. The bakery became so popular, with demand going through the roof, that inquiries from local dairies started to come in with requests for wholesale pie purchases. The year was 1965 and the foundations of Andersons Pies had been formed. With increasing demand came the need to increase the size of production and the premises. As a result, Brian moved the business next door to a larger premises in 1968, changing the business name to Andersons Pies.

Is it still a family business?

Yes, most definitely, owed by Brian and his four sons: Mark, Grant, Brendon and Phillip Anderson. There is also Melissa, Liam, Tracey, and Christine.

How many Andersons work in the company?

Nine.

How many flavours of pie does Andersons produce?

Twenty.

What is the secret to a good pie?

That’s top secret... quality, consistency and top staff.

What is your most popular pie?

Mince and Cheese.

How many pies do you sell?

We are currently selling around 35,000 pies a week, 1.8 million a year. Lots of hungry tummies around here!

How many places stock Andersons Pies?

More than 100, Taranaki and Whanganui wide.

Are you ever thinking up new flavours of pies?

Always!

What's the biggest perk of your job?

Staff say it’s eating our products for free!

What's the biggest challenge?

Keeping up with demand.