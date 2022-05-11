Taranaki supermarket bottom toucher's conviction quashed

A man was charged with indecent assault in 2019, and convicted last year. But his case was heard by the Court of Appeal this week. (File photo)

A man found guilty of indecent assault after briefly touching a supermarket worker on the bottom has had his conviction quashed.

However, the Court of Appeal has ruled the Taranaki man must still pay the woman $500 in compensation for emotional harm.

In 2019, the man, who is in his 60s, was charged after the incident at a Taranaki supermarket, but pleaded not guilty.

At his jury trial before Judge Gregory Hikaka in the New Plymouth District Court last year, the court heard the man had been talking to the woman about seeing a gay couple kissing and touching each other on the television show Married at First Sight

“As he said this he leaned over and touched the complainant briefly on her left buttock over the top of her clothing, applying what the complainant described as a firm hold,” the Court of Appeal document said.

A jury found him guilty and the man was convicted, sentenced to six months’ supervision, given his first strike under the three strikes legislation, and ordered to pay the complainant $500 in compensation.

In it’s ruling on the case the Court of Appeal outlined how the man’s bottom touch was a “misguided attempt to emphasise what he was telling her” about the television show.

“The offending was plainly inappropriate and caused the complainant great distress. As offending of its type, however, it fell at the very lowest end of the scale in terms of culpability.”

The court acknowledged a conviction would have added to the stress his family was “suffering”, and the impacts “on a person his age should not be underestimated”.

In the findings the court stated it was “satisfied the consequences of a conviction are out of all proportion to the very low gravity of the offending”.

As a result, his conviction was quashed, and he was discharged without conviction, his sentence of supervision set aside, and the first warning, of the three strikes legislation, was cancelled.