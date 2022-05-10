Taranaki campground death: police search goes on for victim's next of kin

The identity of a man found dead at a remote Taranaki campground continues to be kept private by police as they search for his next of kin.

A homicide investigation was launched after the man’s body was found at Bushlands Campground at Tāngarākau about 7am on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, who is the Central Districts crime manager based in Palmerston North, would not say on Tuesday if the victim was a New Zealander or a foreigner visiting or working in the country.

“All I can say is he is an adult male,” he said. “The enquiries we are making to locate his next of kin are both in New Zealand and abroad.”

Sheridan said the victim was not known to police.

“We are trying to find out a bit about the victim and his life, that forms part of the investigation and it’s still early days. But I’m comfortable saying no, he’s not a person who has come to our attention.”

The campground, in one of the most isolated parts of the country, is reached along State Highway 43, the Forgotten World Highway.

The site is about 90 kilometres north-east of Stratford and a two-and-a-half hour drive from New Plymouth.

Sheridan said there were a number of people staying at the campground overnight on Friday and about 30 to 40 people in the Tāngarākau Valley.

He confirmed there were people staying in tents and cabins in the campground but would not say if those visitors were part of an organised group or were even known to each other.

“We are three days into it, and we have some understanding about what was happening in Tāngarākau over that 24-hour period, but I won’t go into any finer detail,” he said.

“One of our aims is to identify and interview each of those persons, and the results of those interviews will be an integral part of our investigation and us solving this case.”

Everyone spoken to by police had been co-operating in the inquiry, he said.

Police were also keen to point out the remoteness of the crime scene and how people living in the valley were spread out, two factors that were adding to the time required for the investigation.

“A task that might take an investigator an hour or two in the city may take potentially a day or two in this investigation due to that remoteness and the fact not everyone was a local,” Sheridan said.

“There are some people who have moved back to their own lives, wherever that might be.”

Police had earlier said indications were that the man had died from injuries and Sheridan confirmed the victim had been taken to Palmerston North where his body had undergone a postmortem.

Twenty-five investigators, as well as forensic scientists, specialist search units and uniformed staff were still working at the scene, which remains blocked off, and could be there for some time, Sheridan said.

“We are ensuring no-one goes into the area where we are working. I can’t tell you when we are going to be finished there, but I can tell you it’s not going to be anytime soon.

“My best guess is maybe later this week. My team out there are working as hard as they can and as fast as they can, but the work they are doing needs to be methodical because we only get one chance of doing it, and we have to get it right.”

While police had yet to make an arrest, there was no need for anyone in the area to feel concerned, Sheridan said.

“As far as the Tāngarākau community is concerned, they’ve probably never seen so many people in all their lives. I’m sure they feel safe with all the police around.

“No-one wants to catch the people responsible or the person responsible more than us, and we are working really hard to do that.”