Alleged dog killer granted interim name suppression in New Plymouth District Court

Bruce Fuller and his French bulldog Cash who was killed by a person on the street.

A New Plymouth man accused of killing a French bulldog on a suburban street in broad daylight has been granted interim name suppression.

The 75-year-old made a brief appearance in front of the registrar in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday.

He entered no plea to a charge of cruelty to animals and was remanded at large to appear back in court on June 1.

The court heard the man would be seeking legal advice before his next appearance.

READ MORE:

* Senior gang members arrested after global sting targeting organised crime

* Man accused of killing father, half-brother appears in High Court

* Alleged baby seal stabber seeks diversion



Police did not oppose the interim suppression of his name.

The man is accused of killing a family’s pet dog, Cash, who was found dead in late April, allegedly with a plastic bag over its head.

The discovery sparked a search for the alleged offender which involved dog rangers from the New Plymouth District Council, the dog’s owners and police.

Under the Animal Welfare Amendment Bill, the maximum penalty for the wilful ill-treatment of an animal increased from three to five years imprisonment or a fine not exceeding $100,000 (up from $50,000) for an individual.