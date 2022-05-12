Great white sightings in Taranaki 'a good thing', says shark scientist

Jason Down was fishing for snapper when a bigger set of jaws appeared.

Two Taranaki great white shark encounters in two weeks is no cause for panic – it’s actually a good thing, an expert on the species says.

Shark scientist Riley Elliott was speaking after separate reports of great whites swimming up to tiny fishing vessels off the coast.

There have been two great white shark encounters in as many weeks, but do both involve the same shark? (file photo)

Elliott said the sightings were a reflection of a healthy ocean ecosystem.

“Sharks do spark fear for people, but we should be more worried if we don’t see them.”

This time of year is the beginning of the “great white migration”, when larger sharks start swimming north from Stewart Island towards warmer waters, he said.

This meant the recent shark movements were normal for May.

“Sharks are warm-blooded and the seals they eat fuel the warm blood.

“When the seal pups disappear they head towards the tropics and start following the whale migration,” Elliott said.

Sharks approaching humans on the water were not targeting them, but mistaking them for seals, “like a free café meal on a long highway trip”.

“They are opportunistic.

“Remember, we are counting in single digits here, so it may appear there are heaps of sharks, but these single digits reflect how much they aren’t interested in us.”

The first Taranaki encounter happened two weeks ago when Jason Down was fishing in his inflatable boat 150 metres off the shore of Waikawau beach, north of Awakino, and a three-metre great white snagged his catch.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF Peter Scantlebury was circled by a great white shark whilst kayak fishing in Taranaki at the weekend.

And last Saturday, Peter Scantlebury was kayak fishing off the Urenui campground when a four-to-five metre great white shark swam directly towards his boat and then circled it.

Elliott said seeing these sharks up close and personal was not uncommon.

“They are a coastal species, so their food is in shallow water, and they will go where the food is.”

In New Zealand, it is illegal to hunt, catch or harm a great white shark.

Elliott said they are “protected just as much as the kiwi bird”.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff In 2020, a great white shark died after getting tangled in a fishing net off the coast of New Plymouth.

Meanwhile, Ian McDougall, who has spent decades fishing off the Taranaki coast, said he was not convinced the two encounters involved different sharks.

“It’s very hard for an inexperienced person to estimate sizes,” he said.

“There is a good chance it’s the same shark.”

There have been reports of one shark, nicknamed the “Taranaki Terror”, visiting the coastline almost every summer since 2004.

McDougall said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the shark encounter off Urenui was that same shark.

Supplied/Stuff The great white shark circled Jason Down's inflatable boat.

The now-retired fisherman was concerned about the safety of swimmers after a woman was attacked by a shark while swimming at Waihi Beach on the East Coast.

“People need to know there are sharks coming in close to the shore,” McDougall said.

Weston Newman, president of the Taranaki Kayak Fishing Club, said the average distance for a kayak fisherman to go out to sea is usually around 2kms, although they can travel to 9kms if conditions are safe

“We are in their territory, so there is an element of risk.”

The Urenui encounter reinforced safety rules, he said, particularly around bleeding a catch into the water, which fishermen say improves the taste of the fillet.

“Fisherman, whether in a boat or kayak, won’t be bleeding or gutting their fish into the water any time soon.”