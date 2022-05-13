Long-term consent granted to Bell Block chicken farm neighbours once offered to buy

A Taranaki chicken farm that neighbours once offered to buy for $2.8 million to be rid of the “stink zone” has been granted approval to operate for another 16 years.

The consent will allow Airport Farm Trustee Ltd, owned by Ed Whiting, to discharge emissions into the air from its free-range poultry operation at Airport Drive, Bell Block, New Plymouth, which will house about 61,000 birds, until 2038.

The decision was released by independent commissioners Philip Milne and John Iseli and followed a hearing in February after the Taranaki Regional Council’s recommendation to grant the consent was opposed by a group of Airport Drive residents and the council.

A common concern raised by the Bell Block farm’s neighbours was the smell, which one couple labelled a “stink zone”, while another described the effects of the odour on her respiratory system as ‘’more than minor’’ and affecting her health.

READ MORE:

* Chicken farm odour upsets neighbours so much they are offering to buy the farm

* Chicken farmer defends operation in face of consent opposition

* Stoush over chicken farm odour consent set to heat up at hearing



Neighbour Brent Dodunski made an offer during the second day of the hearing to buy the farm for $2.8m when its original consent was up in 2026. The offer was on behalf of four neighbours, he said.

In their written decision, the commissioners dismissed a view put forward by the neighbours that they had limited their complaints in the belief the consent would not go beyond its original timeframe of 2026.

“There was also some implicit criticism of the applicant for making this application five years earlier than required,” they said.

“As we noted at the hearing, there is no basis for that criticism. The applicant is embarking on costly upgrades to its operation and is entitled to seek the certainty of a longer term consent.”

Those upgrades included a reduction in stock, allowing adult birds to be free-range, changing side vents to roof vents, improving ventilation and heating, installing misting units to reduce dust during litter clean-outs and building and planting additional wind breaks and trees, with 400 feijoa trees to go in the free-range area to provide shade for the birds.

The commissioners also took a “cautious” approach when assessing the concerns of the neighbours.

They pointed out that council officers had visited the farm on numerous occasions in response to complaints and did not identify any “offensive or objectionable odour” beyond the boundary of the site.

While regional council staff had detected an odour during other visits, they determined it did not reach the threshold of being offensive or objectionable.

Overall, the commissioners found none of the complaints had been verified.

The also found there were almost no complaints made until the application was notified, the vast majority of events were not reported to the regional council in time for them to investigate, some complaints actually related to other sources and residents do not have “calibrated noses” and their understanding of the odour scoring system was unclear.

Neighbours spoken to about the decision said they had yet to read the full report and would not comment, although one said he was happy with the planned improvements.

The offer by the neighbours to buy Whiting’s farm for $2.8m did not eventuate.