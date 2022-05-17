Dirt bike riders posing risk to people, property as complaints spike

Police have been asked to patrol public walkways and parks in the New Plymouth district after a series of complaints about motorbikes on pathways. (File photo)

Police have been asked to further investigate Waitara community concerns over the rising hazard posed to people and property by dirt bike riders.

It comes in the wake of a warning from a former Taranaki couple, Greg and Stacey Woollaston, whose son was killed two years ago by a motorcycle on a Manawatū pathway meant for cyclists and pedestrians.

In an email to NPDC, Stacey Woollaston said it was sad to hear reports through family about the number of motorbike users on the New Plymouth to Bell Block pathway.

“If a person gets hit, they will never come off well. Learn from our experience.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Plymouth district councillor Colin Johnston is concerned someone might get hurt, or die, if nothing is done to address errant dirt and quad bike riders. (File photo)

It had got to the stage where police had already been asked to patrol public walkways and parks, NPDC parks manager Stuart Robertson said in a written statement.

Fourteen complaints had been fielded by NPDC in the last six months, where areas like the Coastal Walkway, Pukekura Park and Te Henui walkway had been effected, along with Waitara, he said.

At Friday’s meeting of the Waitara community board, New Plymouth councillor Colin Johnston joined the chorus of concern, saying lives could be put at risk if nothing changed.

He said Pukekohe Domain had been a recent target of motorbike and quad bike use, with the grounds left with deep gouge marks from the bikes, with tree undergrowth also damaged.

“I am really concerned with the problem that the community of Waitara has with the riding of quad bikes and motor cross cycles by people with no helmets, carrying small children in an absolute dangerous position and endangering our residents and acting in an aggressive way when asked to stop,” Johnston wrote in a report to the meeting.

He said if nothing was done, it would end in “some type of unnecessary fatality or an argument where someone will get hurt”.

The Waitara community board received Johnston’s report and asked for the concerns raised to be passed onto police.

Google Street View/Stuff Waitara's Manukorihi Park has been the target of vandals, with burnouts being performed on the field, damaging soccer pitches. (File image only)

Meanwhile, Neil Smith, of the Waitara Soccer Club, voiced his frustration to the board about the ongoing damage caused to the pitch at Manukorihi Park by errant drivers doing burnouts.

He said it had happened seven times already and the club was getting “sick and tired of it”.

Smith wanted locked gates to be set up to stop the problem, especially ahead of winter’s arrival.

“We need to protect our grounds.”

Smith’s plight found sympathy with the board, who asked for NPDC to directly respond to the request for locked gates.

Councillor Tony Bedford said he had a recent conversation with parks management and was told it would cost $7000 annually to provide specific security for areas like Manukorihi Park.

However, he made a commitment to ask further questions on the issue, including about the cost of paying for security versus fixing the damage caused by vandals.