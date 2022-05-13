New Plymouth man still missing after a month

Steven Walton, 53, has been missing from New Plymouth since mid-April.

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of a New Plymouth man who was last seen a month ago.

Steven Walton was reported missing from his Frankleigh Park home on April 13, and last seen in the Midhirst area the following day around 3pm.

The 53-year-old is described as a solid build, with a bald head. However, he was likely wearing a brown/beige coloured cap at the time.

In a statement, police said it was possible that Walton was hitchhiking around the rural roads when he was last seen.

“Both police and his family are concerned for his welfare and would like to see him return home,” the statement said.

Anyone who has any information of Walton’s whereabouts, or who saw him in the Midhirst area, or on the rural roads, is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220430/2264.