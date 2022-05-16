Cars could travel Taranaki's Mt Messenger Bypass in 2026, a decade after it was first announced

Drivers might catch glimpses of diggers and other equipment being sent down the mountain on a cableway being built to speed up the construction of the bypass.

Motorists could be driving along the SH3 Mt Messenger Bypass as soon as 2026, a decade after the multimillion-dollar project was first announced.

The crash and slip-prone stretch near Taranaki’s northern border is a crucial artery for the region.

The main players involved in constructing the 6km, $280 million route – Waka Kotahi, Downer, HEB Construction, Tonkin+Taylor and WSP, who are banding together as the Alliance – have now set out their estimated milestones.

Should all go to plan, the 1.1km cableway announced last week to move diggers, materials and even people 600 metres down the mountain should in place by October, the Alliance said.

The cableway will speed up construction and be up for approximately 12 months.

Construction of the 235m tunnel that will pierce through the side of Mt Messenger will start in February 2024. It is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

The bypass, which will run between Uruti and Ahititi is expected to be finished in 2026.

supplied/Stuff The cableway will be built at the current site of a rest stop on Mt Messenger.

But Waka Kotahi’s Chris Nally stressed the dates were estimates and could be affected by the weather, or tunnel construction.

“I think most people understand that.”

He said the area could receive a lot of rainfall, and most of the work would be carried out during “construction seasons” through the drier months of the year.

Nally said while experts had studied the area to be tunnelled, they could not be completely sure what they faced until they started work.

The bypass will be a constant width the entire way with no barriers in the middle. It will also have areas to stop and pull over.

Discussion of landowners Tony and Debbie Pascoe and the Poutama Trust, who have fought against having the bypass go through the Pascoes’ land, was kept to a minimum due to ongoing legal issues.

GRANT MATTHEW/STUFF Land owner Tony Pascoe has campaigned against the bypass.

However, Nally said the cableway would allow them to start construction on the parts of the bypass route they currently have access to.

What will happen to the current Mt Messenger route after the bypass opens is still being decided.

Nally said the road would need to be used by a landowner as well as pest management and maintenance teams.

“But it will no longer be State Highway 3.”

Environmental manager Roger MacGibbon​ said the project would bring massive environmental gains.

There will be a pest management programme over 3650ha on either side of the bypass, as well as 250km of pest traps and bait lines that will be placed every 100m to 150m.

Initial track cutting will employ 20 to 30 full-time operators, which will shrink to 12 to 20 full-time jobs as trapping infrastructure is set up.

The conservation programme will exist in perpetuity, and the Alliance estimates the kiwi population could increase by more than 1200 birds over 30 years.

supplied/Stuff Small numbers of long-tailed bats live along the proposed route.

Using radio collars, about five to six kiwi have been identified as living in territory that overlaps the bypass route.

MacGibbon said if a kiwi was in the way of crews, they would stop work until it had moved on.

Small numbers of long-tailed bats also inhabit the area.

MacGibbon said a monitoring team will be moving a few days ahead of tree-felling crews to make sure there are no bats roosting.

Flaps will be placed on holes in the trees to stop bats from entering.

The completed project will feature two bridges – one 125m long and another 30m long, and has a summit height of 110m above sea level, 65m lower than the current route.

With a maximum grade of 7.5%, it’ll also be less steep than the existing road, which has grades of up to 12%.

Motorists travelling over the mountain have been warned to expect delays of up to 1.5 hours when the work begins on Monday.

The delays will continue until this Thursday, when a full-day closure will come into effect, stop/go traffic management will be in place from Friday, May 20 until mid-June.