Taranaki band return after Covid gets in the way of touring

Taranaki band Skank Bandit are releasing new music after two years.

A Taranaki band is finally releasing new music and performing again after two years of pandemic setbacks.

Skank Bandit, made up of drummer Jarrod Hooper, singer Wes James, guitarist Tecwyn King, and new bassist Matt Flower, can’t wait.

“Just before the first lockdown in 2020, we had secured and locked in a 15-date tour of New Zealand to support the release of our first album Blood, Sweat & Beers but instead we got locked down”, Hooper said.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki musicians not letting lockdown hold their beats back

* New Plymouth up-and-coming band plans to release EP after winning recording session

* New Plymouth band's innovative art show blends sights with sounds



When the vaccine pass system came into effect it made it harder to play live and people become more cautious about going out.

The band’s latest song, Suck On That, represents the frustration and challenges faced over the last two years.

The music video to go along with the song, shot by singer Wes James, echoes the same sentiment.

“I wanted to capture something that signified the lockdown experience, personally I did a lot of bike riding during the lockdowns and spent a lot of time checking out our beautiful city,” James said.

Suck On That was one of the last songs the band wrote before recording their second album at Rhythm Ace Studios earlier this year.

Rhythm Ace owner Sam Johnson said the band always brought a crazy energy to the studio and a lot of ideas.

“We pretty much captured the new single live and have found between us that's the best way to try and bottle all that fire."

Suck On That will be available on all streaming platforms from May 16 and the accompanying music video is available now on YouTube and the band's Facebook Page.

To celebrate the release Skank Bandit will be playing at Eight Ball Pool and Darts on Devon St West on May 21 with tickets available from Eventfinda.