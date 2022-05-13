National Party deputy leader makes quick visit to 'sunny' New Plymouth

Nicola Willis, National Party’s deputy leader and finance spokesperson, visited New Plymouth on Friday. (File photo)

Between appearing on breakfast TV and movie night with her kids, National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis made a fleeting visit to Taranaki.

Willis, the party’s finance spokesperson, spent much of Friday in New Plymouth, visiting businesses and speaking at a Taranaki Chamber of Commerce lunch.

“It always seems to be sunny when I come,” she told the crowd, who weren’t terribly surprised by the comment.

Taranaki is, after all, the sunniest place in 2021 and currently leading the pack for 2022.

After sharing stories of her work history Willis talked about the “most important” job she does.

“I am a mother of four children.”

Willis then talked big topics, and others specific to Taranaki – like oil and gas and the Egmont Rd and State Highway 3 intersection.

She said if the National Party was in Government, it would “overturn” the ban on offshore oil and gas exploration, while working to reduce the country’s emissions long term.

Willis also claimed Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency had 88 communications staff, most of whom earned more than $100,000.

“Wouldn’t you rather see the money spent on there [the intersection], than on PR?”

While Willis was in town for business, she found plenty of opportunities to talk about her children.

She told the room how they had relayed messages to their dad to pass on after she appeared on breakfast TV, which included: that her outfit didn’t work, and she didn’t speak as well as she usually does.

And it was those children – and their Friday movie night - that she was flying out of New Plymouth the same day she arrived.

But, she would have loved to have stayed longer, she said.

“I always love being in this region, it’s a beautiful place.”