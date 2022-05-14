Man found dead at isolated campsite 'respected and valued' healthcare worker

A homicide investigation was launched after Adrian Humphreys was found dead at a campsite in Tāngarākau last Saturday.

Tributes have flowed from the many who knew a British-born man who was found dead at a remote Taranaki campground a week ago.

Adrian Humphreys lived in Rotorua, worked as an anaesthetic technician for Southern Cross Healthcare for eight years, and was a “great guy” according to old friends and colleagues.

The 57-year-old became a New Zealand citizen in 2013, and had worked for the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force prior to moving over.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The campsite is in one of the most isolated parts of the country and is a two-and-a-half hour drive from New Plymouth.

A homicide investigation was launched after the Humphreys’ body was found at Bushlands Campground in Tāngarākau about 7am on Saturday, May 7.

The campground, in one of the most isolated parts of the country, is reached along State Highway 43, the Forgotten World Highway, and is a two-and-a-half hour drive from New Plymouth.

On Saturday, a week on from Humphreys’ death, police said there was no update on the investigation.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Police said there were a number of people staying in tents and cabins on the night before Humphreys’ body was discovered.

In a statement, Southern Cross Healthcare chief executive Chris White mourned Humphreys’ death.

“The entire Southern Cross Healthcare family is shocked and saddened by Adrian’s sudden death,” White said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and to our Rotorua hospital team, who have lost a much respected and valued member of the whānau.”

He said the “loss will be felt” by all those who worked with him.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Online, former colleagues paid tribute to Humphreys, and were “shocked” to hear of his death.

“Unbelievable, another great guy gone,” one wrote.

“That is so sad. Thoughts with his family. I had the pleasure of working with him,” another wrote.

Many remembered the “good times” with Humphreys –“in theatre and on the football pitch”.

“I just remember his smile and laughter,” another person wrote.