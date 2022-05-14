'What are the odds?' Surfer captures wave clouds near Taranaki Maunga

Wave-shaped clouds, known as Kelvin–Helmholtz, were spotted from Eltham, South Taranaki, on Saturday.

A Taranaki surfer couldn’t believe her eyes.

She was thinking about the waves and looked up to see them in the sky.

Bonnie Toopi was out on her Saturday morning walk around her Eltham neighbourhood at about 9am, looking at Taranaki Maunga every so often.

It was about 9.30am, and she was “thinking of surfing”.

The next time she looked up, there were wave-shaped clouds, which are called Kelvin–Helmholtz, forming on the southern side of the mountain.

“What are the odds?” the Fonterra worker, who has been surfing every week since she learnt last year, said. “I thought, this is a sign.”

Bonnie Toopi/Supplied The clouds stayed in the formation for about 5-10 minutes, Toopi said.

Toopi has seen the clouds once before, and they were pink in colour, but “didn’t look as good” as what she saw on Saturday.

“It was the best I’d seen it.”

While the clouds only stayed in that formation for around 5-10 minutes, they were “perfect”.

“It looked so good.”

Metservice meteorologist Andrew James thought so too.

“Oh, wow,” James said. “That’s amazing.”

Wendy Ryder/Supplied It’s not unusual for strange clouds to form in Taranaki. This was captured from Inglewood in 2021.

He confirmed they were Kelvin–Helmholtz clouds, and said they form when there are layers that have a “difference in density”.

James explained there would have been different layers of air, with winds moving at different speeds.

“It causes that mixing pattern,” he said. “This is a very nice example of that.”

He said it happens “pretty regularly”.

“If you notice it exists, you’ll start seeing it all the time.”

But, Toopi was lucky to spot the clouds – and the mountain – when she did.

It was covered with cloud for most of the rest of Saturday, and MetService put a heavy rain warning in place from 10pm until 4am on Monday.

The weather forecast was disappointing for Toopi as she didn’t end up going for a surf around the coast as she’d planned.

“I should have [gone].”

This isn’t the first time different-shaped clouds have formed near the mountain – last year saucer-like clouds were spotted from different parts of the New Plymouth district.

And in 2019, an unusual plume of cloud drifting from the summit had many residents thinking the mountain had erupted for the first time in more than 200 years.