Covid-19 knocked back New Plymouth fight night, making it 'the best'

New Plymouth's Friday 13th Fight Night saw many take the ring after nine months of training, including local boxers Te Kapotai Tohu and Louis des Forges.

The twice-delayed New Plymouth fight night was the best it has ever been as people had been “socially starved” due to Covid-19, the event promoter says.

The Crowded House Bar and Cafe Friday the 13th Fight Night saw 2500 people pack into the TSB Stadium for 12 corporate and professional fights.

“This is the best event I’ve put on, and it was the best one for a lot of reasons,” promoter Sam Rapira said. “It was amazing.”

Jenny Feaver Photography Thomas Russell took on former All Black Liam Messam.

The event was first set down for December, but knocked back to March because of the uncertainty around Covid, and then pushed to May because of Covid-19 restrictions.

But, the 13th event, which saw former All Black Liam Messam return to the ring, was worth the wait, Rapira said.

“I’m so happy.”

Jenny Feaver Photography Kylie Northcott and Ange Hapeta also took the ring.

He compared the event to the Synthony concert last month, which was the “first big thing in ages”.

“People had been hanging out for it,” Rapira said. “It had been hyped up for a long time.”

Plus, the drawn out time meant a lot of the boxers had trained for nine months – rather than the usual three.

“Their training was extensive – it really showed,” he said. “I’m proud.”

Jenny Feaver Photography Adam Warner dislocated his shoulder and tore his bicep, but still beat Api Hemara.

He said some can get “really scrappy” but he could see a lot more skill and experiences throughout all the fights.

And, they were “all great fights”, and every boxer was happy afterwards, Rapira said.

“I always say ‘if you give your best, win or lose, you will be happy’.”

One of the fighters, Adam Warner, dislocated his shoulder and tore his bicep, but fought until the end.

“And he still won.”

Jenny Feaver Photography Devon Lazelle took on Heidi Stockman in one of the four women’s fights of the night.

Rapira said he loved putting events on as it opened people’s eyes up to the world of boxing, as some people will come along just to support a friend, or even neighbour.

And the “atmosphere” on Friday night was a perfect example of that.

“It was a full house, it was incredible.”