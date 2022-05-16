From a coping mechanism to representing NZ: Taranaki pair make para waka ama team

Taranaki para paddlers Jo Beverland and Ben Hekenui, and NZ Para Waka Ama elite team co-manager Nathan Tuuta, are getting ready for the IVF Va’a World Sprint Champs in the UK.

Two Taranaki athletes who turned to sport in their recovery from horrific injuries are set to represent New Zealand on the other side of the world.

Jo Beverland and Ben Hekenui, are off to the waka ama (outrigger canoe) world championships in the United Kingdom in August.

LISA BURD/Stuff Hekenui and Beverland will be part of a squad of 12 para paddlers.

They will be joined by fellow Taranaki paddler Nathan Tuuta, who is heading along for the first time as the NZ Para Waka Ama elite squad’s co-manager.

It will be the fifth time Beverland has been part of the squad, and the first for Hekenui – who has also played for the NZ Wheelchair Basketball team.

READ MORE:

* Waka ama women paddling towards international glory

* Six people pulled from water after waka capsizes off Taranaki coast

* Waka ama about to take off after injection of Kiwisport funds from Sport Tasman



The pair agree that sports have been a big part of their recovery – Beverland has learnt to walk again after being paralysed from the chest down, and Hekenui is a double amputee.

“When you’ve got an injury like this, it’s a good out,” Beverland said. “It’s my happy place.”

“I was just trying to pick my life up to where I was before the accident,” Hekenui added. “Sports have been a big part of that.”

LISA BURD/Stuff The trio head off to the UK in August.

The pair are part of a team of 12 para paddlers from around the country who will represent New Zealand at the IVF Va’a World Sprint Champs.

They will meet once a month to train as a squad, but otherwise head out on the water off the New Plymouth coast together.

Beverland, who is originally from Taupō, has been paddling since she was in high school, and continued when she moved to Australia.

LISA BURD/Stuff While Hekenui has only been out on the water once, he’ll have plenty of guidance from Beverland and Tuuta, who has been paddling for years.

It was there that she became disabled.

Beverland tore a calf muscle playing netball in 2013, and when a clot formed she was put on Warfarin, which is a blood thinner.

The medication caused a spinal bleed, which temporarily paralysed her from the chest down.

She still has limited feeling in her legs, and cannot sense pain or different temperatures.

“As time’s gone on I’ve got stronger,” Beverland said. “But there’s still parts of me that don’t work.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Training for the pair will be off New Plymouth’s Ngāmotu Beach, and once a month the entire squad will meet.

She got back into paddling for a para team in Australia, and continued when she moved to Taranaki.

It was a different story for Hekenui – who first tried paddling in recent weeks.

“I’ve only had one go at the moment. It was pretty cool,” he laughed. “I guess I’ll either sink or swim.”

Hekenui, who is originally from Taihape, lost both of his legs, one above and one below the knee, in a work accident at the New Plymouth recycling plant on Katere Rd in 2008.

In the years that followed, he got into wheelchair basketball, and worked up to representing New Zealand for three years.

Tuuta said Hekenui’s background in para sports and his drive was what landed him a spot in the team, despite having almost no experience in waka ama.

While this is Tuuta’s first time going away as the team’s management, he has been working with the paddlers for some time, and working to develop the sport across the country.

“I’m learning lots from them,” he said. “They would destroy some of the able-bodied teams I paddle with.”